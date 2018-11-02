Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC 230 Live Results

UFC Staff Report November 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Who were the winners at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET

Main event: Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Chris Weidman vs Jacare Souza
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


David Branch vs Jared Cannonier
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Derek Brunson vs Israel Adesanya
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Sijara Eubanks vs Roxanne Modafferi
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Julio Arce vs Sheymon Moraes
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Lyman Good vs Ben Saunders
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Shane Burgos (armbar submission at 2:11 of Round 1) def Kurt Holobaugh
Burgos and Holobaugh up now in a matchup that sneakily has Fight of the Night potential. Burgos looks locked in to avenge his first career loss from UFC 220 and is landing some jabs. Holobough stuns Burgos and drops him 2 minutes in but Burgos composes himself from the bottom in sinks in an armbar. Holobough taps and Burgos moves to 11-1.


Marcos Rogerio De Lima (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) def. Adam Wieczorek
Heavyweight action kicks the night off as Adam Wieczorek and Marcos Rogerio De Lima get things underway in Madison Square Garden. De Lima scores a takedown midway through the first and uses his size advantage to stay in top control through the rest of the round. De Lima stays in control in Round 2, this time on the feet landing several blows but never getting close to a finish. The fight extends to the third for the first time in De Lima’s UFC career and fatigue doesn’t appear to be a factor. He notches another takedown and out-strikes Wieczorek for the third consecutive round, making it an easy decision for the judges.

 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 10
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The heavyweights have arrived at Madison Square Garden as two-division champion Daniel Cormier faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230, tonight, live on Pay-Per-View.
The heavyweights have arrived at Madison Square Garden as two-division champion Daniel Cormier faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230, tonight, live on Pay-Per-View.
Nov 3, 2018
Heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis reveals the upbringing that fueled his drive to succeed, and Chris Weidman cuts weight surrounded by his “true team.” On Friday morning, everyone makes weight then heads to Madison Square Garden to face off.
Heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis reveals the upbringing that fueled his drive to succeed, and Chris Weidman cuts weight surrounded by his “true team.” On Friday morning, everyone makes weight then heads to Madison Square Garden to face off.
Nov 3, 2018
Watch the UFC 230 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the UFC 230 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Nov 3, 2018
On December 29 a rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson headlines UFC 232 after the two combined for an epic title fight at UFC 165 in 2013. In the co-main event featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
On December 29 a rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson headlines UFC 232 after the two combined for an epic title fight at UFC 165 in 2013. In the co-main event featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Nov 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018