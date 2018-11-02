UFC 230 Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Cormier vs Lewis | Weidman vs Souza | Branch vs Cannonier | Roberson vs Marshman | Brunson vs Adesanya | Knight vs Rinaldi | Eubanks vs Modafferi | Arce vs Moraes | Good vs Saunders | Frevola vs Vannata | Burgos vs Holobaugh | Wieczorek vs De Lima
UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View
UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FIGHT PASS prelims
FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS
Burgos and Holobaugh up now in a matchup that sneakily has Fight of the Night potential. Burgos looks locked in to avenge his first career loss from UFC 220 and is landing some jabs. Holobough stuns Burgos and drops him 2 minutes in but Burgos composes himself from the bottom in sinks in an armbar. Holobough taps and Burgos moves to 11-1.
What. A. Sequence!@HurricaneShaneB gets dropped, but locks up an armbar and gets the submission victory! Wow! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/zQyLQFWReC— UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2018
Heavyweight action kicks the night off as Adam Wieczorek and Marcos Rogerio De Lima get things underway in Madison Square Garden. De Lima scores a takedown midway through the first and uses his size advantage to stay in top control through the rest of the round. De Lima stays in control in Round 2, this time on the feet landing several blows but never getting close to a finish. The fight extends to the third for the first time in De Lima’s UFC career and fatigue doesn’t appear to be a factor. He notches another takedown and out-strikes Wieczorek for the third consecutive round, making it an easy decision for the judges.
De Lima is swinging for the fences in round 2! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/Qf0nBsNgEy— UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2018
Comments