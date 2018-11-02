UFC 230 Live Results





Who were the winners at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET

Main event: Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis

Co-main: Chris Weidman vs Jacare Souza

David Branch vs Jared Cannonier

Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman

Derek Brunson vs Israel Adesanya

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi

Sijara Eubanks vs Roxanne Modafferi

Julio Arce vs Sheymon Moraes

Lyman Good vs Ben Saunders

UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis FIGHT PASS prelims



Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata

Shane Burgos (armbar submission at 2:11 of Round 1) def Kurt Holobaugh

Burgos and Holobaugh up now in a matchup that sneakily has Fight of the Night potential. Burgos looks locked in to avenge his first career loss from UFC 220 and is landing some jabs. Holobough stuns Burgos and drops him 2 minutes in but Burgos composes himself from the bottom in sinks in an armbar. Holobough taps and Burgos moves to 11-1.





What. A. Sequence!@HurricaneShaneB gets dropped, but locks up an armbar and gets the submission victory! Wow! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/zQyLQFWReC — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2018



Marcos Rogerio De Lima (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) def. Adam Wieczorek

Heavyweight action kicks the night off as Adam Wieczorek and Marcos Rogerio De Lima get things underway in Madison Square Garden. De Lima scores a takedown midway through the first and uses his size advantage to stay in top control through the rest of the round. De Lima stays in control in Round 2, this time on the feet landing several blows but never getting close to a finish. The fight extends to the third for the first time in De Lima’s UFC career and fatigue doesn’t appear to be a factor. He notches another takedown and out-strikes Wieczorek for the third consecutive round, making it an easy decision for the judges.



