UFC 230: Derrick Lewis Media Scrum

'Black Beast' Derrick Lewis fielded questions from the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of his heavyweight main event title match against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, November 3, 2018 in New York City.
Oct 18, 2019
Find out what makes UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas the ultimate warrior.
Oct 17, 2018
Follow UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and her coaches through her daily training regimen.
Oct 17, 2018
For this edition of KO of the Week, we look back at the time Michael Johnson took on Danny Castillo. Johnson will face Artem Lobov in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton on Saturday, October 27.
Oct 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments