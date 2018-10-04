UFC 229 Official Weigh-In Results

Check out the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 229, happening live on Saturday October 8th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and broadcasting on Pay-Per-View.
Main Event
UFC Lightweight Title Bout, 5 Rounds
Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs Conor McGregor (154.5)
Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Tony Ferguson (155) vs Anthony Pettis (156)
Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs Dominick Reyes (204.5)
Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs Alexander Volkov (251)
Michelle Waterson (115) vs Felice Herrig (115.5)
FS1 Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT
Sergio Pettis (125) vs Jussier Formiga (125.5)
Vincent Luque (170.5) vs Jalin Turner (169.5)
Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs Tonya Evinger (136)
Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs Alan Patrick (155.5)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims, 630pm/330pm ETPT
Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
Gray Maynard (156) vs Nik Lentz (156)
Ryan LaFlare (171) vs Tony Martin (171)
