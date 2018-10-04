Home
UFC 229 Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report October 04, 2018
Article
Check out the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 229, happening live on Saturday October 8th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and broadcasting on Pay-Per-View.
 
Main Event
UFC Lightweight Title Bout, 5 Rounds 
Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs Conor McGregor (154.5)

Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Michelle Waterson (115) vs Felice Herrig (115.5)

FS1 Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT
Vincent Luque (170.5) vs Jalin Turner (169.5)
Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs Tonya Evinger (136)
Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs Alan Patrick (155.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims, 630pm/330pm ETPT
Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)
Gray Maynard (156) vs Nik Lentz (156)
Ryan LaFlare (171) vs Tony Martin (171)

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
