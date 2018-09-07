Home
UFC 228 Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report September 07, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Below are your official weigh-in results for UFC 228, which takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday night live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Tyron Woodley takes on Darren Till with his welterweight championship on the line in the main event.

Main Event
UFC Welterweight Title Bout, 5 Rounds
Tyron Woodley (170) vs Darren Till (169)

Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Jessica Andrade (116) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs Brandon Davis (146)
Jimmie Rivera (136) vs John Dodson (135.5)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs Niko Price (170.5)

FX Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT
Carla Esparza (115.5) vs Tatiana Suarez (115)
Aljamain Sterling (135.5) vs Cody Stamann (135.5)
Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Frank Camacho (171)
Charles Byrd (185) vs Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims, 615pm/315pm ETPT
Diego Sanchez (171) vs Craig White (171)
Jim Miller (155.5) vs Alex White (155)
Irene Aldana (135) vs Lucie Pudilova (134)
Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs Roberto Sanchez (126) 

Comments

