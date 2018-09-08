Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Woodley cements welterweight legacy in Dallas

By Thomas Gerbasi September 08, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
WOODLEY vs TILL

Despite what some oddsmakers thought, there would be no changing of the guard in the welterweight division Saturday night in Dallas, as Tyron Woodley successfully defended his crown for the fourth time with a second-round submission of previously unbeaten challenger Darren Till in the UFC 228 main event.

The submission was the first for “The Chosen One” since a 2009 victory over Rudy Bears.

Woodley, who was coming off over a year on the sidelines due to injury, rushed Till in the early going in an attempt to take the challenger down, but Till was able to stay upright. After a stalemate against the fence a minute in, referee Dan Miragliotta restarted the action, and the two looked for openings from long range. St. Louis’ Woodley was the busier of the two, and with 1:40 left, he locked up with Till once more. Again, the much larger Till was able to stay on his feet, and there was another reset from Miragliotta with under 40 seconds remaining in the round. Till got a little busier as the round closed, but he landed nothing of significance.


A right hand dropped Till early in round two, and Woodley went all-in for the finish, cutting and stunning the Brit with several hard elbows. Till was resilient, though, and he survived the onslaught. Woodley remained in control as the round hit its midway point, but he became more measured in his attack, making sure that he didn’t empty his gas tank. With a minute left, Woodley changed gears and locked in a D’Arce choke, and that was the finisher, with Till tapping out at 4:19 of the second stanza.

With the win, the 36-year-old Woodley moves to 19-3-1. Liverpool’s Till, 25, falls to 17-1-1.


Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 15
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Moscow, Russia
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Jessica Andrade meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after earning a devastating knockout win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Jessica Andrade meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after earning a devastating knockout win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Sep 8, 2018
Abdul Razak Alhassan meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after earning a devastating knockout win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Abdul Razak Alhassan meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after earning a devastating knockout win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Sep 8, 2018
Tatiana Suarez meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after a dominant win over former strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Tatiana Suarez meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after a dominant win over former strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Sep 8, 2018
After his impressive knee bar victory at UFC 228, Aljamain Sterling discusses the performance, Dominick Cruz and what's next for him.
After his impressive knee bar victory at UFC 228, Aljamain Sterling discusses the performance, Dominick Cruz and what's next for him.
Sep 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018