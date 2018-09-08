Home
UFC 228 Live Results

UFC Staff Report September 08, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till? Click below to get the results for all the fights at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 8th, 2018.

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Jessica Andrade vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Brandon Davis
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Jimmie Rivera vs Josh Dodson
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Niko Price
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till FX prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Carla Esparza vs Tatiana Suarez
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Aljamain Sterling vs Cody Stamann
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Geoff Neal vs Frank Camacho
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Charles Byrd vs Darren Stewart
Fight coming up later tonight on FX

 

UFC 228: Woodley vs Till FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Diego Sanchez vs Craig White
Sanchez came into the Octagon hyped up and mugging his opponent, and at the opening bell he thundered over to White and promptly slammed him to the mat. The original TUF winner continued the energetic pace throughout, controlling the whole of the first round by keeping White on his back. A similar sequence was the story of the second round, with White vainly looking for a submission while Sanchez attacked from the top. White rocked Sanchez early in the third, but still managed to return White to his back where The Thundercat ran out of opportunities to get back any control of the fight. #UFC228 Official Result: @diegosanchezufc (30-27 x 3) def @theTHNDRcat, by unanimous decision.


Jim Miller vs Alex White
Veteran lightweight Jim Miller snapped a four-fight losing streak in thrilling fashion, knocking upstart Alex White to the canvas with a barrage of punches and moving directly in for the rear naked choke. In his post-fight interview, Miller detailed his battle the Lyme disease, fighting back tears of happiness at nailing the win in his record-setting 30th UFC fight. #UFC228 Official Result: @JimMiller_155 def @Alex_White_145 by submission, rear naked choke. 1:29 first round.


Irene Aldana vs Lucie Pudilova
Two bantamweights with a similar stand-and-trade style stayed busy and put on a slugfest from the opening bell, with Pudilova’s shots appearing to inflict more damage and occasionally stalling Aldana’s persistent advance. Pudilova calmly stepped forward throughout, make the most of combinations and headkicks, seemingly undeterred by the barrage of counter-stikes Aldana served up for her. Battered and bloodied, both fighters received massive cheers from the crowd for an exciting, determined effort. The bout produced the fourth most combined significant strikes in women’s bantamweight history with 224. #UFC228 Official Result: @IreneAldana_ (29-28, 29-28) def @lucie_pudilova (29-28) by split decision.


Roberto Sanchez vs Jared Brooks
While Sanchez was able to control a large portion of the fight with his trademark takedown game, Brooks’ speed gave him problems getting mount or taking the back. Brooks in turn was able to fire off several well-timed strikes while his opponent continued his search for a submission. Brooks gained momentum throughout the fight, dominating from top and side position in the third round, pouring on the shots. The effort was enough for the split. #UFC228 Official Result: @the_monkeygod (29-28, 29-28) def @Littlefury_MMA (29-28) by split decision.

 

Media

After his UFC 228 victory Jim Miller discusses the win, his battle with lyme disease and celebrates his 30th appearance in the Octagon.
Friday morning starts with official weigh-ins, with Tyron Woodley and fellow headliner Darren Till both making weight. After rehydrating, the athletes regroup at American Airlines Arena for the ceremonial weigh-in, where they flex and face off.
Watch the UFC 228 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Opponents square off at media day, including Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till. Zabit Magomedsharipov jogs away his final pounds, while Brandon Davis plays in a pickup basketball game with John Dodson. Karolina Kowalkiewicz trains through her weight cut.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
