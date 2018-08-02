Home
UFC 227: Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Staff Report August 02, 2018
Check out the official results of the weigh-ins for UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2. The event happens live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday August 4, 2018. You can order the evnt for any device by clicking here.


Main Event - UFC Bantamweight Title Bout
TJ Dillashaw (135) vs Cody Garbrandt (134.75)

Co-Main Event - UFC Flyweight Title
Demetrious Johnson (125) vs Henry Cejudo (124.5)

Main Card 10pm/7pm ETPT
Cub Swanson (145.25) vs Renato Moicano (146)
Polyana Viana (115) vs JJ Aldrich (115.75)
Thiago Santos (185.5) vs Kevin Holland (184.75)

FX Prelims 8pm/5pm ETPT
Pedro Munhoz (135) vs Brett Johns (135.25)
Ricky Simon (135.25) vs Montel Jackson (136)
Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136)
Matt Sayles (145.75) vs Sheymon Moraes (146)

UFC FIGHT PASS Early Premlims 630pm/330pm ETPT
Alex Perez (126) vs Jose Torres (125)
Danielle Taylor (115.25) vs Weili Zhang (115.5)
Marlon Vera (135.5) vs Wuliji Buren (135.5)

