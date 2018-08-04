Dillashaw leaves no doubt, finishes Garbrandt for second time

2-Nil #AndStill!!!!@TJDillashaw finishes Garbrandt in the FIRST ROUND!!! #UFC227— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
DILLASHAW vs GARBRANDT
With a decisive first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 227, TJ Dillashaw may have put his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt to rest, as he successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title for the first time with a second finish of his former training partner at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center.
“I am the best bantamweight of all-time,” said Dillashaw, who regained the 135-pound title from Garbrandt in their first bout in November 2017.
After refusing to touch gloves with his rival to start the fight, Garbrandt went on the attack to start, landing a hard kick to the body, but Dillashaw took it well and looked for his own opportunity to attack. With three minutes left, the two exchanged blows and got each other’s attention, and moments later, it was an even more heated exchange, this one seeing Dillashaw drop Garbrandt with a right hand. Dillashaw went in for the finish but didn’t get it, but Garbrandt’s legs weren’t completely under him, and with another shot to get Garbrandt out of there, he didn’t waste the second opportunity. Garbrandt tried to stay upright, but Dillashaw wasn’t about to be denied, and even as “No Love” made it back to his feet, a knee and a follow-up barrage finally brought in referee Herb Dean to halt the bout at 4:10 of the opening frame.
With the win, Dillashaw moves to 17-3. Garbrandt falls to 11-2.
