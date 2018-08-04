Home
Dillashaw leaves no doubt, finishes Garbrandt for second time

By Thomas Gerbasi August 04, 2018
UFC.com
DILLASHAW vs GARBRANDT

With a decisive first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 227, TJ Dillashaw may have put his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt to rest, as he successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title for the first time with a second finish of his former training partner at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center.

“I am the best bantamweight of all-time,” said Dillashaw, who regained the 135-pound title from Garbrandt in their first bout in November 2017.

After refusing to touch gloves with his rival to start the fight, Garbrandt went on the attack to start, landing a hard kick to the body, but Dillashaw took it well and looked for his own opportunity to attack. With three minutes left, the two exchanged blows and got each other’s attention, and moments later, it was an even more heated exchange, this one seeing Dillashaw drop Garbrandt with a right hand. Dillashaw went in for the finish but didn’t get it, but Garbrandt’s legs weren’t completely under him, and with another shot to get Garbrandt out of there, he didn’t waste the second opportunity. Garbrandt tried to stay upright, but Dillashaw wasn’t about to be denied, and even as “No Love” made it back to his feet, a knee and a follow-up barrage finally brought in referee Herb Dean to halt the bout at 4:10 of the opening frame.

With the win, Dillashaw moves to 17-3. Garbrandt falls to 11-2.

On Episode 5 of UFC 227 Embedded, athletes sound off at Ultimate Media Day before squaring off with their opponents. UFC 227 happens live Saturday August 4th on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 4, 2018
Watch the UFC 227 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Aug 4, 2018
Watch a recap of the UFC 227 weigh-ins live from Los Angeles.
Aug 3, 2018
UFC photographer Jeff Bottari captures all the action from the UFC 227 weigh-ins, live from The Orpheum theatre in Los Angeles. Order the Pay-Per-View for any device at: www.ufc.com/ppv
Aug 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018