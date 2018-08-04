Moicano delivers early finish on main card

MOICANO vs SWANSON



Brazilian featherweight contender Renato Moicano spoiled the Southern California homecoming of Cub Swanson, defeating the veteran star via first-round submission in a UFC 227 bout at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.



Both fighters had their moments in the early going, but with a little over two minutes remaining, a left hand dropped Swanson. A furious assault followed, but Swanson got back to his feet. Moicano was unstoppable, though, and he put the Palm Springs native back on the mat and landed in the mount. A rear naked choke followed, with Swanson forced to tap out at the 4:15 mark of the first round.



With the win, the No. 10-ranked Moicano improves to 13-1-1. The No. 5-ranked Swanson falls to 25-10.



ALDRICH vs VIANA



JJ Aldrich won her showdown of strawweight up and comers with Polyana Viana, taking a three-round unanimous decision.



Scores were 29-28 twice and 29-27 for Colorado’s Aldrich, now 7-2. Para’s Viana falls to 10-2.

Aldrich was patient throughout the fight, which started slow for both combatants. But by the final frame, the former Ultimate Fighter standout began imposing her will on the feet, landing more and more shots as Viana slowed down and was unable to do anything with her ground game.