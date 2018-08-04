Home
UFC 227: Live Results

By Gavin Porter August 04, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Opponents TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt face off during the UFC 227 weigh-in inside the Orpheum Theater on August 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Who were the winners at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2? Click below to get the results for all the fights at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 4th, 2018.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2

Main Card

Action starts at 10 pm ET on PPV

Main event: TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt
Co-main: Demetrious Johnson vs Henry Cejudo
Cub Swanson vs Renato Moicano
Polyana Viana vs JJ Aldrich
Thiago Santos vs Kevin Holland
UFC 227: FX prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Pedro Munhoz vs Brett Johns
Ricky Simon vs Montel Jackson
Ricardo Ramos vs Kyung Ho Kang
Matt Sayles vs Sheymon Moraes
UFC 227: FIGHT PASS prelims

Alex Perez vs Jose Torres
Danielle Taylor vs Weili Zhang
Marlon Vera defeated Wuliji Buren
The two fighters decided not to touch gloves and after feeling each out a bit it was Buren that struck first, catching Chito Vera with a good left. The Beast Master didn’t stop there, moving forward and pressuring Vera to the outskirts of the Octagon. With a 1:30 left in the round the fighters engaged in the clinch with Buren in the dominant position. The round ended after Buren slammed Vera down to the canvas securing a big takedown.

Vera comes out of the gates in the second looking much more aggressive. Landing multiple shots that seemed to stun Buren, but Beast Master was able to regain his composure and take Vera to the ground. With Vera on his back, Buren looked to put pour on some ground and pound damage but the ref decided to stand the two fighters up. Then it was a big left hook from Vera that appeared to hurt Buren as he lunged forward to close the distance. Vera lands a good body kick as Buren hits him with a cross over the top but bother fighters keep pushing on. Vera put together a couple good shots and wrapped up the comb by taking down Buren with less than a minute to go in the round. Buren was able to get to his feet but just as the 10-second sticks smack Vera catches Buren with a massive left to the liver followed by two good hammer fists as Buren crumbled to the ground.

UFC 227 Official Result: Vera defeats Buren by TKO, second round 4:53.

 

Saturday, August 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Los Angeles, California
On Episode 5 of UFC 227 Embedded, athletes sound off at Ultimate Media Day before squaring off with their opponents. UFC 227 happens live Saturday August 4th on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 4, 2018
Watch the UFC 227 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Aug 4, 2018
Watch a recap of the UFC 227 weigh-ins live from Los Angeles.
Aug 3, 2018
UFC photographer Jeff Bottari captures all the action from the UFC 227 weigh-ins, live from The Orpheum theatre in Los Angeles. Order the Pay-Per-View for any device at: www.ufc.com/ppv
Aug 3, 2018
