UFC 227: Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2? Click below to get the results for all the fights at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 4th, 2018.
Dillashaw vs Garbrandt | Johnson vs Cejudo | Swanson vs Moicano | Viana vs Aldrich | Santos vs Holland | Munhoz vs Johns | Simon vs Jackson | Ramos vs Kang | Sayles vs Moraes | Perez vs Torres | Taylor vs Zhang| Vera vs Buren
UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2
Main Card
Action starts at 10 pm ET on PPV
UFC 227: FX prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC 227: FIGHT PASS prelims
FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here
LIVER SHOT!@ChitoVeraUFC cripples Buren with a NASTY body shot and finishes it in round 2! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/eAxygIL7XL— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 4, 2018
The two fighters decided not to touch gloves and after feeling each out a bit it was Buren that struck first, catching Chito Vera with a good left. The Beast Master didn’t stop there, moving forward and pressuring Vera to the outskirts of the Octagon. With a 1:30 left in the round the fighters engaged in the clinch with Buren in the dominant position. The round ended after Buren slammed Vera down to the canvas securing a big takedown.
Vera comes out of the gates in the second looking much more aggressive. Landing multiple shots that seemed to stun Buren, but Beast Master was able to regain his composure and take Vera to the ground. With Vera on his back, Buren looked to put pour on some ground and pound damage but the ref decided to stand the two fighters up. Then it was a big left hook from Vera that appeared to hurt Buren as he lunged forward to close the distance. Vera lands a good body kick as Buren hits him with a cross over the top but bother fighters keep pushing on. Vera put together a couple good shots and wrapped up the comb by taking down Buren with less than a minute to go in the round. Buren was able to get to his feet but just as the 10-second sticks smack Vera catches Buren with a massive left to the liver followed by two good hammer fists as Buren crumbled to the ground.
UFC 227 Official Result: Vera defeats Buren by TKO, second round 4:53.
