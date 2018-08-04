UFC 227: Live Results





Who were the winners at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2? Click below to get the results for all the fights at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 4th, 2018.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2

Main Card

Action starts at 10 pm ET on PPV

Main event: TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Co-main: Demetrious Johnson vs Henry Cejudo

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Cub Swanson vs Renato Moicano

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Polyana Viana vs JJ Aldrich

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Thiago Santos vs Kevin Holland

Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View



Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

UFC 227: FX prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Pedro Munhoz vs Brett Johns

Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Ricky Simon vs Montel Jackson

Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Ricardo Ramos vs Kyung Ho Kang

Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Matt Sayles vs Sheymon Moraes

Fight coming up later tonight on FX



Fight coming up later tonight on FX

UFC 227: FIGHT PASS prelims



Alex Perez vs Jose Torres

Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS



Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS



Danielle Taylor vs Weili Zhang

Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS



Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS



Marlon Vera defeated Wuliji Buren

LIVER SHOT!@ChitoVeraUFC cripples Buren with a NASTY body shot and finishes it in round 2! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/eAxygIL7XL — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 4, 2018

The two fighters decided not to touch gloves and after feeling each out a bit it was Buren that struck first, catching Chito Vera with a good left. The Beast Master didn’t stop there, moving forward and pressuring Vera to the outskirts of the Octagon. With a 1:30 left in the round the fighters engaged in the clinch with Buren in the dominant position. The round ended after Buren slammed Vera down to the canvas securing a big takedown.



Vera comes out of the gates in the second looking much more aggressive. Landing multiple shots that seemed to stun Buren, but Beast Master was able to regain his composure and take Vera to the ground. With Vera on his back, Buren looked to put pour on some ground and pound damage but the ref decided to stand the two fighters up. Then it was a big left hook from Vera that appeared to hurt Buren as he lunged forward to close the distance. Vera lands a good body kick as Buren hits him with a cross over the top but bother fighters keep pushing on. Vera put together a couple good shots and wrapped up the comb by taking down Buren with less than a minute to go in the round. Buren was able to get to his feet but just as the 10-second sticks smack Vera catches Buren with a massive left to the liver followed by two good hammer fists as Buren crumbled to the ground.



UFC 227 Official Result: Vera defeats Buren by TKO, second round 4:53.



