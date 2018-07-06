UFC 226 Official Weigh-in Results

Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier, happening live in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 6, 2018. Order the event now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Main Event
Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs Daniel Cormier (246)
Co-main Event
Francis Ngannou (253) vs Derrick Lewis (264.5)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Paul Felder (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)
Michael Chiesa (157.5)* vs Anthony Pettis (156)
Gokhan Saki (206) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)
FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)
Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Rob Font (135.5)
Lando Vannata (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
Curtis Millender (1705.) vs Max Griffin (170.5)
FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 7pm/4pm ETPT
Dan Hooker (155.5) vs Gilbert Burns (155.5)
Jamie Moyle (116) vs Emily Whitmire (116)
Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs Daniel Cormier (246)
Co-main Event
Francis Ngannou (253) vs Derrick Lewis (264.5)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Paul Felder (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)
Michael Chiesa (157.5)* vs Anthony Pettis (156)
Gokhan Saki (206) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)
FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)
Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Rob Font (135.5)
Lando Vannata (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
Curtis Millender (1705.) vs Max Griffin (170.5)
FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 7pm/4pm ETPT
Dan Hooker (155.5) vs Gilbert Burns (155.5)
Jamie Moyle (116) vs Emily Whitmire (116)
*Chiesa missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
Comments