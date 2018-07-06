Home
UFC 226 Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Staff Report July 06, 2018
Article
Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier, happening live in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 6, 2018. Order the event now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Main Event
Stipe Miocic (242.5) vs Daniel Cormier (246)

Co-main Event
Francis Ngannou (253) vs Derrick Lewis (264.5)

Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Paul Felder (170) vs Mike Perry (170.5)
Michael Chiesa (157.5)* vs Anthony Pettis (156)
Gokhan Saki (206) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Uriah Hall (185.5) vs Paulo Costa (185.5)
Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Rob Font (135.5)
Lando Vannata (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
Curtis Millender (1705.) vs Max Griffin (170.5)

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 7pm/4pm ETPT
Dan Hooker (155.5) vs Gilbert Burns (155.5)
Jamie Moyle (116) vs Emily Whitmire (116)
*Chiesa missed weight and will be fined 30% of his purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled

Friday, July 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, NV
Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry. Stipe Miocic and Lewis' opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their title war.
Mike Perry and Paul Felder exchange words and Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa face off at Ultimate Media Day. Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis develop an unlikely rivalry. Stipe Miocic and Lewis’ opponent Francis Ngannou make nice after their title war.
Jul 6, 2018
Stipe Miocic trains at a local gym, and Daniel Cormier invites some fans to see him do the same. Derrick Lewis shares his theory on PPV sales. Friends & cardmates Michael Chiesa & Francis Ngannou sharpen their lethal weapons on the Fourth of July.
Stipe Miocic trains at a local gym, and Daniel Cormier invites some fans to see him do the same. Derrick Lewis shares his theory on PPV sales. Friends & cardmates Michael Chiesa & Francis Ngannou sharpen their lethal weapons on the Fourth of July.
Jul 6, 2018
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jul 6, 2018
Watch the UFC 226 Official Weigh-in on Friday, July 6 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch the UFC 226 Official Weigh-in on Friday, July 6 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018