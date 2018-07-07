Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Cormier becomes double champ, knocks off Miocic

By Thomas Gerbasi July 07, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
CORMIER vs MIOCIC

In his first heavyweight bout since October 2013, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made history, joining Conor McGregor as the only fighters to simultaneously hold two UFC titles as he scored a stunning first-round knockout over Stipe Miocic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to take the heavyweight crown.

“I was a heavyweight for a long time and I left the division,” Cormier said. “I never knew what I could become but tonight I got the answer. I’m a two-division champion.”

The Louisiana native is a two-division champion already seeking a bout with former titleholder Brock Lesnar, who stormed into the Octagon after the bout and pushed Cormier.

“Push me now, you go to sleep later,” said Cormier.

In response, Lesnar threw insults at Miocic and heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou before turning his attention to the new champ.

“DC, I’m coming for you, $%$^$.”


It was a bizarre scene, but not as stunning as the result of the UFC 226 main event.

Cormier landed a hard uppercut in the early going, and he was able to briefly drag Miocic to the mat, but the Cleveland product rose quickly and pinned Cormier to the fence. With two minutes gone, the two broke and Miocic landed some crisp shots before they locked up again. When free, Miocic was continuing to land shots, but Cormier fired back, marking up Miocic’s face. With a little over a minute left, an eye poke by Cormier stopped the action and drew a warning from referee Marc Goddard. Moments later, Cormier, emboldened by his success standing with Miocic, landed with a flush right hand that dropped the Ohioan. Three follow-up shots on the ground put an end to the bout, with Goddard stepping in at 4:33 of the first round.

“I am 39 years old and I’ve been second a lot of times,” said two-time Olympian Cormier. “But tonight, I accomplished everything.”

With the win, Cormier improves to 21-1 with 1 NC. The 35-year-old Miocic, who was making the fourth defense of his title, falls to 18-3.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 10
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We catch up with Vegas Golden Knights hockey stars Deryk Engellend and Marc-Andre Fluery backstage at UFC 226.
We catch up with Vegas Golden Knights hockey stars Deryk Engellend and Marc-Andre Fluery backstage at UFC 226.
Jul 7, 2018
We catch up with Anthony Pettis backstage at UFC 226 following his thrilling win over Michael Chiesa.
We catch up with Anthony Pettis backstage at UFC 226 following his thrilling win over Michael Chiesa.
Jul 7, 2018
Megan Olivi catches up with Khalil Rountree Jr backstage at UFC 226 following his show-stopping TKO of Gohkan Saki.
Megan Olivi catches up with Khalil Rountree Jr backstage at UFC 226 following his show-stopping TKO of Gohkan Saki.
Jul 7, 2018
Megan Olivi catches up with special guest and world class boxer Gennady Golovkin backstage at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, NV.
Megan Olivi catches up with special guest and world class boxer Gennady Golovkin backstage at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, NV.
Jul 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018