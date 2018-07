Pettis delivers 'Showtime' performance plus Perry & Rountree impress

It was more staring contest than slugfest in a disappointing UFC 226 co-main event between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou , but someone had to win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it was Lewis, who took the victory via unanimous decision.Scores were 29-28 twice and 30-27 for the No. 5-ranked Lewis, now 20-5 with 1 NC. The No. 1-ranked Ngannou falls to 11-3.There was little action in the opening minute as the two felt each other out, then it was Lewis firing the first significant shots of the bout as he delivered kicks from long range. There was nothing in the way of offense from Ngannou outside of a couple jabs, allowing Lewis to steal the first round.The crowd got restless in the second round as the lack of fireworks continued. With 1:09 left in the frame, referee Herb Dean stopped the bout to tell the fighters to engage, and while there was a brief spurt of action, it didn’t last long and the fans let Ngannou and Lewis know it.Lewis opened the final round with kicks to the leg, none of which enticed Ngannou into an exchange. With a minute left, Ngannou threw a head kick with bad intentions but missed badly, and 30 seconds later, there was finally a serious exchange, with Lewis landing a couple hard knees, but again, that was it for a forgettable bout that mercifully ended after 15 minutes.