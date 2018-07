UFC 226: Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Miocic is already the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, but he will have a whole new test to pass when Cormier returns to the division where he was undefeated before moving down to 205 pounds.



In today's fantasy preview, we'll examine these matchups and several more to see who's got the edge and who might be primed for an upset at UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier. In what could be one of the most historic cards of all time, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will meet light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226, which will cap off International Fight Week 2018.Miocic is already the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, but he will have a whole new test to pass when Cormier returns to the division where he was undefeated before moving down to 205 pounds.In addition to that blockbuster main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his belt on the line when he takes on undefeated submission specialist Brian Ortega in the co-headliner.Holloway has gone undefeated in 12 straight fights but he may be facing his toughest opponent when he takes on Ortega on July 7.Also on the card, heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou returns to action against Derrick Lewis in a slugfest for the ages while former kickboxing champion Gokhan Saki makes his second UFC appearance when he faces off with Khalil Rountree Jr. In today's fantasy preview, we'll examine these matchups and several more to see who's got the edge and who might be primed for an upset at UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier.





SPLIT DECISION

These are the fights that are just too close to call, but a few minor differences between favorite and underdog could lead one fighter to victory and the other to defeat.



Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic will look to extend his record-breaking title defense streak in a champion versus champion showdown with light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.



Cormier is returning to heavyweight, which is where he started his career and went undefeated through his first 13 fights with wins over the likes of



Miocic will have a massive size advantage going into this fight and that's not talking about weight. While Cormier definitely packed on the pounds to go back to heavyweight, Miocic's advantages will come from having a whopping eight inches in reach on his opponent as well as towering over him by five inches in height. Now Cormier has certainly taken on plenty of bigger fighters and done perfectly well - a win over



Miocic is a devastating power puncher with plenty of one-shot knockouts on his resume. Miocic is also punishing with his volume, as he lands nearly five significant strikes per minute with over 51 percent accuracy. Plus, Miocic has shown great defense on the feet as well, where he avoids taking much damage in return to deliver his best shots.



The other factor that will help Miocic in this fight will be his experience as a Division I college wrestler while going up against the former Olympian in Cormier. Of course, on paper, Cormier is the better wrestler and he's more than capable of launching anybody through the air with his incredible takedowns, but Miocic certainly has the tools to battle him in that area as well.



The real key for Miocic is not allowing Cormier to control the pace and work from the inside, which is where he's most devastating. Cormier had a few of those moments in his two fights against



On the flipside, Cormier struggled when he was chasing Jones around the Octagon and unable to deal with the size and reach over him. Miocic needs to employ that same strategy to finish this fight and retain his title.



If Miocic can keep Cormier on the end of his punches and make the light heavyweight champion chase after him, trying to get the clinch or the takedown, it could be a good night for the Ohio native. Miocic just has to stop Cormier from getting him locked up in that grueling clinch position against the cage that will undoubtedly begin draining his energy.



Assuming Miocic does that, he's got the knockout power, the reach and the size to give Cormier a lot of problems in his first heavyweight matchup since 2013.



Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Featherweight champion Max Holloway will make the second defense of his undisputed title when he takes on Brian Ortega in the co-main event at UFC 226.



Ortega has gone undefeated in his career and just continues to get better and better with each performance. Most recently, Ortega has made waves with a submission win over



Ortega is a deceptively well-rounded fighter who is best known for his submission arsenal, but he's certainly not afraid to throw hands as evidenced by his win over Edgar. Ortega is long and able to use that size to his advantage, especially whenever a fight hits the ground. If this matchup lands on the canvas, don't blink because Ortega is well versed at all sorts of submissions from triangle chokes to armbars and everything in between. Ortega is also a very offensive-minded fighter, so he'll definitely come forward looking for any opening that Holloway might give him.



As for the champion, Holloway got to this point in his career with a never say die attitude and some of the best striking the UFC has ever witnessed. Holloway is incredibly active while landing more than 6.2 significant strikes per minute with just under 44 percent accuracy. That means Holloway is constantly pressuring his opponents and, lately, no one has been able to hang with his pace. Holloway is a punishing force of nature when he starts pouring on the combinations with a Diaz brother-like output that is just tough for any fighter to deal with over five rounds.



Now Holloway will be facing someone of similar size for the first time in quite a while so he may need a round or so to really get his rhythm down against Ortega. That's why Ortega has to go out there looking for that early finish in the first or second round because the longer this fight goes, the more it favors Holloway.



Ortega also can't allow himself to get too far behind on the scorecards because Holloway will absolutely not give him breathing room in the latter part of this fight. Prior to his wins over Swanson and Edgar, Ortega was well known for his Hail Mary finishes, with four of his wins in the UFC coming by way of third-round TKO or submission. Ortega is always dangerous, but he can ill afford to let Holloway get off to a fast start or it could be a long night for him.



Chances are Holloway is going to find his rhythm sometime in the second round and then he will just transform into an offensive weapon that's going to be awfully hard to slow down. Holloway loves punishing his opponents round after round and then getting the stoppage, and that's what will likely happen again at UFC 226.



Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

It's tough to imagine the heavyweight fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis making it to a decision, although stranger things have happened.



Despite a setback in his last fight against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Ngannou remains one of the brightest prospects on the entire UFC roster. A physical freak, Ngannou has arguably the most devastating one punch knockout power in the entire UFC with a freakish ability to always find a home for his biggest punches. Ngannou has definitely faced some strong fighters in the past with knockout ability of their own, but he'll certainly have to be careful going up against somebody as dangerous as Lewis.



Lewis isn't the most technical striker in the world but his punches come flying in like sledgehammers when he's throwing with power. Lewis is also well versed at the art of ground-and-pound, where he's put more than a few opponents away in the past. Despite being such a dominant finisher on the ground, Lewis averages less than a takedown per fight. That means Lewis will typically get a fight to the mat after a scramble or a takedown attempt from his opponent. That's not an easy game to play with Ngannou, who will undoubtedly be gunning for the knockout from the first second of this fight until the last.



Ngannou will enjoy a four-inch reach advantage in this fight, and while he's not known for having the most prolific jab in the sport, he'd be wise to gauge his distance before throwing bombs with Lewis.



This fight might really come down to who lands the first clean punch but the edge still has to go to Ngannou with his ferocious power and ability to do damage even when an opponent is playing good defense. Ngannou is so good at winging those big knockout shots that it's going to be tough for anyone to get away from them without a better game plan than just returning fire. That's why Miocic weathered an early storm and then started controlling the fight based on his wrestling and takedowns.



Unless Lewis decides to alter his typical strategy, he's going to be looking for the knockout on the feet the same as Ngannou and that could be a recipe for disaster. Lewis could certainly do the same thing to Ngannou, but based on recent history, the slightest of edges still goes to the heavyweight from Cameroon.



Prediction: Francis Ngannou by knockout, Round 2



KNOCKOUT PICKS

These are the fights that appear to be a little more one-sided, but remember that this is MMA, where anything can - and usually does - happen.



Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Former kickboxing champion Gokhan Saki will make his second appearance on July 7 in a crowd-pleasing matchup against former



While he may not be as well known for his knockout power, Rountree is certainly no stranger to throwing hands with any opponent willing to engage with him. Rountree is explosive with his power punching and he's especially dangerous in the opening round, where he will usually go for broke. Rountree is also creative with his striking combinations, so don't be surprised to see a few kicks or knees thrown amidst a flurry of punches at any time during this fight.



That said, Saki is a different kind of animal when it comes to his striking.



Saki is a world-class kickboxer with unbelievable power in his hands, elbows, knees and feet. Saki has no problem engaging in a slugfest with an opponent but he's best when he's the one forcing the action and really putting the pressure on with crisp striking combinations. Saki is incredibly active on the feet, as he averaged more than eight significant strikes landed per minute in his UFC debut. That means Saki will be gunning for the knockout early and often in this fight, but he won't just go head hunting. Saki possesses the full range of striking weapons, so don't be shocked if he pulls off a head kick after punishing the body for the first five minutes of the fight.



Saki still has a long way to go in his mixed martial arts evolution, but right now he's getting the kind of stylistic matchup that he should feast upon.



