UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Official Results

Whitmire and Moyle spent the majority of the first round getting a feel for one another, with Whitmire having some early success with her pressure and striking.Early in the second Moyle landed her best strikes of the fight, connecting on two stiff jabs and an overhand left. Moyle found her range in that round, connecting on numerous combinations while forcing Whitmire to live on the outside of the Octagon.The final frame opened with the attack that we saw out of Whitmire in the first and it didn’t take long for her to secure a takedown and bombard Moyle with her ground and pound game. Whitmire assumed side ontrol and landed some punishing left hands for several minutes With Moyle flat on her back, Whitmire spent the final 30 seconds of the round landing strikes from her feet.