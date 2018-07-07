Home
UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Official Results

By Gavin Porter July 07, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Paul Felder vs Mike Perry
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Gokhan Saki vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Uriah Hall vs Paulo Costa
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Raphael Assuncao vs Rob Font
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Lando Vannata vs Drakkar Klose
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Curtis Millender vs Max Griffin
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here

 
Dan Hooker defeated Gilbert Burns
Burns showed his power early, perfectly timing a power right that woke Hooker up. Hooker returned fire, dropping Burns with a big right before the refs asked them to stand-up. Burns shoots for a takedown but Hooker escapes after a submission attempt. Hooker absolutely dominated Burns by piecing up combination after combination that concluded with a massive left hook that ended the fight.

UFC 226 Official Result: Hooker defeats Burns by KO, 2:28 first round.

 
Emily Whitmire defeated Jamie Moyle
Whitmire and Moyle spent the majority of the first round getting a feel for one another, with Whitmire having some early success with her pressure and striking.

Early in the second Moyle landed her best strikes of the fight, connecting on two stiff jabs and an overhand left. Moyle found her range in that round, connecting on numerous combinations while forcing Whitmire to live on the outside of the Octagon.

The final frame opened with the attack that we saw out of Whitmire in the first and it didn’t take long for her to secure a takedown and bombard Moyle with her ground and pound game. Whitmire assumed side ontrol and landed some punishing left hands for several minutes With Moyle flat on her back, Whitmire spent the final 30 seconds of the round landing strikes from her feet.

UFC 226 Official Result: Whitemire over Moyle by unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28)

 

Media

Fighters hit the scale with UMatt Hughes in attendance. Michael Chiesa misses the 155-pound limit and declares it his last trip to lightweight. Things get heated between Chiesa and Anthony Pettis, as well as between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
Jul 7, 2018
Watch the UFC 226 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jul 7, 2018
Hear from the winner of the main event The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale - Israel Adesanya - as we catch up to him backstage following his victory over Brad Tavares.
Jul 6, 2018
Hear from Israel Adesanya from the Octagon following his dominating win over Brad Tavares at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018