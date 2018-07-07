UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier Official Results

Who were the winners at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Miocic vs Cormier | Ngannou vs Lewis | Felder vs Perry | Chiesa vs Pettis | Saki vs Rountree Jr. | Hall vs Costa | Assuncao vs Font | Vannata vs Klose | Millender vs Griffin | Hooker vs Burns | Moyle vs Whitmire
UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier FIGHT PASS prelims
Dan Hooker earns his FOURTH finish in a row at #UFC226!
Dan Hooker defeated Gilbert Burns
Burns showed his power early, perfectly timing a power right that woke Hooker up. Hooker returned fire, dropping Burns with a big right before the refs asked them to stand-up. Burns shoots for a takedown but Hooker escapes after a submission attempt. Hooker absolutely dominated Burns by piecing up combination after combination that concluded with a massive left hook that ended the fight.
UFC 226 Official Result: Hooker defeats Burns by KO, 2:28 first round.
Spitfire Whitmire!
Emily Whitmire defeated Jamie Moyle
Whitmire and Moyle spent the majority of the first round getting a feel for one another, with Whitmire having some early success with her pressure and striking.
Early in the second Moyle landed her best strikes of the fight, connecting on two stiff jabs and an overhand left. Moyle found her range in that round, connecting on numerous combinations while forcing Whitmire to live on the outside of the Octagon.
The final frame opened with the attack that we saw out of Whitmire in the first and it didn’t take long for her to secure a takedown and bombard Moyle with her ground and pound game. Whitmire assumed side ontrol and landed some punishing left hands for several minutes With Moyle flat on her back, Whitmire spent the final 30 seconds of the round landing strikes from her feet.
UFC 226 Official Result: Whitemire over Moyle by unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28)
Comments