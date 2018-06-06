UFC 225 open workouts exhibit passion of Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the most passionate sports fan in the world. That energy and fervor was on display Wednesday as hundreds of fans made their way to the Chicago Theatre to see the UFC 225 open workouts.
The gorgeous theatre was perfect to host the event, as the loud and proud Windy City fight fans quickly made their presence felt.
First to the stage was UFC newcomer Megan Anderson who looked absolutely shredded. She wowed the crowd with take downs and big hands. Up next was Colby Covington, who was immediately showered with boos from those in attendance. The welterweight loved it, greeting the noise by sticking his tongue out.
Middleweight contender Yoel Romero didn’t work out, but that didn’t mean the crowd didn’t love him. Romero was constantly smiling as the crowd kept calling out “I love you”. He then spent time with the fans by answering questions and signing some autographs.
Chicago native CM Punk followed suit, by taking pictures and answering questions for the fans. And Punk might have received the biggest welcome if not for Holly Holm’s workout partner, little Israel.
To finish out the night both Rafael Dos Anjos and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker impressed the crowd with their athleticism and speed.
With only a few days left until UFC 225, you can be sure that the fan passion from open workouts will translate to Saturday.
The gorgeous theatre was perfect to host the event, as the loud and proud Windy City fight fans quickly made their presence felt.
First to the stage was UFC newcomer Megan Anderson who looked absolutely shredded. She wowed the crowd with take downs and big hands. Up next was Colby Covington, who was immediately showered with boos from those in attendance. The welterweight loved it, greeting the noise by sticking his tongue out.
.@MeganA_mma gets us started #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/XLgou6GEWz— Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) June 6, 2018
Middleweight contender Yoel Romero didn’t work out, but that didn’t mean the crowd didn’t love him. Romero was constantly smiling as the crowd kept calling out “I love you”. He then spent time with the fans by answering questions and signing some autographs.
Chicago native CM Punk followed suit, by taking pictures and answering questions for the fans. And Punk might have received the biggest welcome if not for Holly Holm’s workout partner, little Israel.
To finish out the night both Rafael Dos Anjos and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker impressed the crowd with their athleticism and speed.
.@RdosAnjosMMA is putting on a show for Chicago fight fans #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/Re6jKaxLz7— Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) June 7, 2018
With only a few days left until UFC 225, you can be sure that the fan passion from open workouts will translate to Saturday.
Comments