UFC 225 open workouts exhibit passion of Chicago

By Gavin Porter June 06, 2018
Chicago is home to some of the most passionate sports fan in the world. That energy and fervor was on display Wednesday as hundreds of fans made their way to the Chicago Theatre to see the UFC 225 open workouts.

The gorgeous theatre was perfect to host the event, as the loud and proud Windy City fight fans quickly made their presence felt.

First to the stage was UFC newcomer Megan Anderson who looked absolutely shredded. She wowed the crowd with take downs and big hands. Up next was Colby Covington, who was immediately showered with boos from those in attendance. The welterweight loved it, greeting the noise by sticking his tongue out.

Middleweight contender Yoel Romero didn’t work out, but that didn’t mean the crowd didn’t love him. Romero was constantly smiling as the crowd kept calling out “I love you”. He then spent time with the fans by answering questions and signing some autographs.

Chicago native CM Punk followed suit, by taking pictures and answering questions for the fans. And Punk might have received the biggest welcome if not for Holly Holm’s workout partner, little Israel.

To finish out the night both Rafael Dos Anjos and middleweight champion Robert Whittaker impressed the crowd with their athleticism and speed.

With only a few days left until UFC 225, you can be sure that the fan passion from open workouts will translate to Saturday.

Saturday, June 9
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Chicago, IL
CM Punk makes his return to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 6, 2018
Colby Covington will fight for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 against Rafael Dos Anjos live on Pay-Per-View Saturday.
Jun 6, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 3 stars Clay Guida, CM Punk, Robert Whittaker, Megan Anderson, Tai Tuivasa and more.
Jun 6, 2017
In 2017, Joseph Benavidez suffered a knee injury that required repair and extensive therapy. Follow his journey from the OR to the PT room at the UFC Performance Institute to see how he emerged better than ever. He faces Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 June 9th.
Jun 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018