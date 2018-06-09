Home
UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Live Results

Results by Matt Parrino June 09, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2? Click below to get the results for all the fights from United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET

 

Main event: Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Colby Covington
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Holly Holm vs Megan Anderson
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Andrei Arlovski vs Tai Tuivasa
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


CM Punk vs Mike Jackson
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 225 FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Alistair Overeem vs Curtis Blaydes
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Claudia Gadelha vs Carla Esparza
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Ricardo Lamas vs Mirsad Bektic
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Rashad Coulter vs Chris De La Rocha
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 225 UFC FIGHT PASS prelims

Rashad Evans vs Anthony Smith
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Joseph Benavidez vs Sergio Pettis
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS

 
Charles Oliveira defeated Clay Guida
Clay Guida was extra hyped up for his fight against Charles Oliveira in his hometown, but it went bad quickly for “The Carpenter.” Guida talked about Oliveira’s underrated striking earlier in the week and having to be careful in exchanges. Oliveira proved to be up for the challenge on the feet, landing 14/31 strikes and bloodying up Guida before catching him on a bad shot attempt in a guillotine choke. The choke was tight and forced Guida to tap immediately. Oliveira has now won two of three since moving back up to 155 pounds.

 
Dan Ige defeated Mike Santiago
Dan Ige didn’t waste any time in the opener of the evening getting to work, as “Dynamite” threw a three-punch combo that shocked Mike Santiago. Ige bull rushed Santiago and wound up in top position. That was the beginning of the end for Santiago, who ate a bunch of big shots before the referee stopped the fight at :50 of the first round. Ige improves to 2-1 in the UFC with the victory.

THEY SAID IT:
Dan Ige : “It was incredible to kick off the card tonight. This is one of the biggest shows of the year and I wanted to make an impression. I got the first round knockout and now everyone can build on that momentum and try to top it. My plan was to get the finish but I didn’t know if it would come that soon. Mike Santiago has proven how tough he is. You’re talking about a guy who went deep into the fight with Zabit, who is one of the best in the world right now, and went three hard rounds with Mads Burnell. I’m very happy with my performance. I don’t care who my next opponent is. My focus is always going to be getting back in the gym and being a better me each fight. It means a lot to get my first UFC win here tonight and I plan to be even better the next time. I live in Vegas so I would love to fight in Vegas but, if UFC ever decides to come to Hawaii, sign me up!”

 

