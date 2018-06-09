UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Live Results

Clay Guida was extra hyped up for his fight against Charles Oliveira in his hometown, but it went bad quickly for “The Carpenter.” Guida talked about Oliveira’s underrated striking earlier in the week and having to be careful in exchanges. Oliveira proved to be up for the challenge on the feet, landing 14/31 strikes and bloodying up Guida before catching him on a bad shot attempt in a guillotine choke. The choke was tight and forced Guida to tap immediately. Oliveira has now won two of three since moving back up to 155 pounds.

Dan Ige didn’t waste any time in the opener of the evening getting to work, as “Dynamite” threw a three-punch combo that shocked Mike Santiago. Ige bull rushed Santiago and wound up in top position. That was the beginning of the end for Santiago, who ate a bunch of big shots before the referee stopped the fight at :50 of the first round. Ige improves to 2-1 in the UFC with the victory.: “It was incredible to kick off the card tonight. This is one of the biggest shows of the year and I wanted to make an impression. I got the first round knockout and now everyone can build on that momentum and try to top it. My plan was to get the finish but I didn’t know if it would come that soon. Mike Santiago has proven how tough he is. You’re talking about a guy who went deep into the fight with Zabit, who is one of the best in the world right now, and went three hard rounds with Mads Burnell. I’m very happy with my performance. I don’t care who my next opponent is. My focus is always going to be getting back in the gym and being a better me each fight. It means a lot to get my first UFC win here tonight and I plan to be even better the next time. I live in Vegas so I would love to fight in Vegas but, if UFC ever decides to come to Hawaii, sign me up!”