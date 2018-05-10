Home
UFC 224 Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Staff Report May 10, 2018
Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington, happening live in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday May 12, 2018. Order the event now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv

Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Title Fight
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Raquel Pennington (135)

Middleweight Co-Main Event
Jacare Souza (186) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Mackenzie Dern (123)* vs Amanda Cooper (116)
John Lineker (136) vs Brian Kelleher (136)
Vitor Belfort (184) vs Lyoto Machida (186)


FX Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Cezar Ferreira (186) vs Karl Roberson (185)
Aleksei Oleinik (235) vs Junior Albini (266)
Davi Ramos (156) vs Nick Hein (155)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Sean Strickland (170)

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT
Warlley Alves (171) vs Sultan Aliev (171)
Thales Leites (186) vs Jack Hermansson (186)
Alberto Mina (171) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)
Markus Perez (186) vs James Bochnovic (186)

*Dern missed weight and will be fined 30% of her purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Recent
Jimmy Smith breaks down the title fight between defending champ Amanda Nunes and #2 contender Raquel Pennington ahead of UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington this Saturday, May 12 only on Pay-Per-View.
May 11, 2018
Watch the UFC 224 Weigh-in on Friday, May 11 at 4pm/1pm ETPT.
May 10, 2018
The Brazilians on the card shine for the cameras, as Vitor Belfort, John Lineker, Lyoto Machida, Jacare Souza and Amanda Nunes do photos and interviews. Mackenzie Dern trains at the gym of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and much more.
May 10, 2018
We talk to Amanda Cooper ahead of her bout with hot newcomer Mackenzie Dern on the main card of Saturday's UFC 224 event in Rio.
May 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018