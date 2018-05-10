UFC 224 Official Weigh-in Results

Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington, happening live in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday May 12, 2018. Order the event now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Title Fight
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Raquel Pennington (135)
Middleweight Co-Main Event
Jacare Souza (186) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Mackenzie Dern (123)* vs Amanda Cooper (116)
John Lineker (136) vs Brian Kelleher (136)
Vitor Belfort (184) vs Lyoto Machida (186)
FX Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Cezar Ferreira (186) vs Karl Roberson (185)
Aleksei Oleinik (235) vs Junior Albini (266)
Davi Ramos (156) vs Nick Hein (155)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Sean Strickland (170)
FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT
Warlley Alves (171) vs Sultan Aliev (171)
Thales Leites (186) vs Jack Hermansson (186)
Alberto Mina (171) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)
Markus Perez (186) vs James Bochnovic (186)
*Dern missed weight and will be fined 30% of her purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Title Fight
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Raquel Pennington (135)
Middleweight Co-Main Event
Jacare Souza (186) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Mackenzie Dern (123)* vs Amanda Cooper (116)
John Lineker (136) vs Brian Kelleher (136)
Vitor Belfort (184) vs Lyoto Machida (186)
FX Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Cezar Ferreira (186) vs Karl Roberson (185)
Aleksei Oleinik (235) vs Junior Albini (266)
Davi Ramos (156) vs Nick Hein (155)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Sean Strickland (170)
FIGHT PASS Early Prelims at 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT
Warlley Alves (171) vs Sultan Aliev (171)
Thales Leites (186) vs Jack Hermansson (186)
Alberto Mina (171) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)
Markus Perez (186) vs James Bochnovic (186)
*Dern missed weight and will be fined 30% of her purse. The bout will proceed as scheduled
Comments