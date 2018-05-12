Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Nunes adds third title defense to legacy

By Thomas Gerbasi May 12, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 12: Amanda Nunes ( R) of Brazil punches Raquel Pennington of the United States in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
NUNES vs PENNINGTON

Raquel Pennington was courageous throughout her UFC 224 main event against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but “The Lioness” was simply too much for the challenger, as she scored a punishing fifth-round TKO at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro to retain her crown for the third time.

“It was hard for me,” Nunes said of fighting her friend. “But to defend this belt, I had to do it.”

A leg kick by Nunes knocked Pennington off-balance and to the canvas as the fight began, and a minute in, she repeated the feat. Nunes was keeping Pennington’s back to the fence, allowing her to lead and land almost at will. Midway through the round, Pennington rushed to the middle of the Octagon and landed her own shots, but Nunes soon pressured her back to the fence. Pennington had some success late, though, proving that she was ready for the battle to come.


Nunes kept the pressure on in round two, digging to the body while also leaving Pennington’s left leg bruised up. Pennington got a takedown with under a minute left, but she wasn’t putting Nunes in any serious danger, something that needed to change if she was going to stop the champion.

In the second minute of round three, Nunes scored her first takedown of the fight, but a stall in the action brought a restart from referee Marc Goddard with a little under two minutes remaining. Both fighters went back to work, but the harder shots were being landed by Nunes, whose shots were rapidly closing Pennington’s right eye.

Nunes dominated the fourth behind solid clinch work punctuated by knees that appeared to break Pennington’s nose, and between rounds, the challenger told her corner she was done.

The gutsy Pennington still answered the bell for the final round, but it was only a matter of time until Nunes finished the fight, and she did with a series of unanswered ground strikes that brought Goddard in to step in at the 2:36 of the fifth frame.

With the win, Salvador’s Nunes moves to 16-4. Colorado Springs’ Pennington falls to 9-7.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 19
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Santiago, Chile
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
After defeating Jacare Souze at UFC 224, we caught up with Kelvin Gastelum backstage to discuss his victory and his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.
After defeating Jacare Souze at UFC 224, we caught up with Kelvin Gastelum backstage to discuss his victory and his desire for a shot at the middleweight title.
May 12, 2018
Kelvin Gastelum went to battle with Jacare Souza and came out with in a split-decision win. Watch Gastelum react to his victory and call out the UFC for a middleweight title shot.
Kelvin Gastelum went to battle with Jacare Souza and came out with in a split-decision win. Watch Gastelum react to his victory and call out the UFC for a middleweight title shot.
May 12, 2018
After submitting Amanda Cooper at UFC 224, we caught up with Dern backstage to discuss her victory and fighting in front of her father for the first time.
After submitting Amanda Cooper at UFC 224, we caught up with Dern backstage to discuss her victory and fighting in front of her father for the first time.
May 12, 2018
Mackenzie Dern lived up to the hype at UFC 224. Dern defeated Amanda Cooper by submission in the first round on Pay Per View. Watch Dern's Octagon interview as she discusses fighting in front of her home crowd.
Mackenzie Dern lived up to the hype at UFC 224. Dern defeated Amanda Cooper by submission in the first round on Pay Per View. Watch Dern's Octagon interview as she discusses fighting in front of her home crowd.
May 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018