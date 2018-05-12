UFC 224 - Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington | Jacare Souza vs Kelvin Gastelum | Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Cooper| John Lineker vs Brian Kelleher | Vitor Belfort vs Lyoto Machida | Cezar Ferreira vs Karl Roberson | Aleksei Oleinik vs Junior Albini | Davi Ramos vs Nick Hein | Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Sean Strickland | Warlley Alves vs Sultan Aliev | Thales Leites vs Jack Hermansson | Alberto Mina vs Ramazan Emeev | Markus Perez vs James Bochnovic
UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington FX prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington FIGHT PASS prelims
Action starts at 6:15 pm ET
In a battle of two fighters searching for their first UFC victory, it was Perez who came away with the prize, dominating the entire fight from the opening clinch to the ground to the final rear naked choke. Official Result: Markus Perez def @JBoch_88 by submission, 4:28, first round.
