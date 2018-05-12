Home
UFC 224 - Live Results

UFC Staff Report May 12, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Jacare Souza vs Kelvin Gastelum
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Cooper
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


John Lineker vs Brian Kelleher
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Vitor Belfort vs Lyoto Machida
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington FX prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Cezar Ferreira vs Karl Roberson
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Aleksei Oleinik vs Junior Albini
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Davi Ramos vs Nick Hein
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Sean Strickland
Fight coming up later tonight on FX

 

UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington FIGHT PASS prelims

Action starts at 6:15 pm ET

 

Warlley Alves vs Sultan Aliev
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Thales Leites vs Jack Hermansson
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Alberto Mina vs Ramazan Emeev
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Markus Perez vs James Bochnovic
In a battle of two fighters searching for their first UFC victory, it was Perez who came away with the prize, dominating the entire fight from the opening clinch to the ground to the final rear naked choke. Official Result: Markus Perez def @JBoch_88 by submission, 4:28, first round.

 

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Lyoto Machida hits the sauna to shed the last few pounds. All fighters make weight except for Mackenzie Dern. Jacare Souza runs into Bruce Buffer on the way to the ceremonial weigh-ins. Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington square off once more.
May 12, 2018
Watch the UFC 224 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
May 10, 2018
Watch the UFC 224 weigh-in recap, featuring stars Amanda Nunes, Raquel Pennington and more.
May 12, 2018
Jimmy Smith and Dominick Cruz break down the co-main event of UFC 224 between Jacare Souza and Kelvin Gastelum that is weighted with title implications.
Feb 10, 2018