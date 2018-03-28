Further down the spectrum from the undefeated Dagestani lightweight sat Jedrzejczyk, who used to be the charismatic, engaging star of these calls during her championship reign, but who seems to have traded that in for a steely demeanor where all her energy is being directed towards reclaiming the title.Every question that was asked of the Polish standout and every answer that she gave focused on the same points – that things went sideways during her weight cut prior to stepping into the Octagon with Namajunas at UFC 217 back in November and it had an adverse affect on her performance.For the former champion, that fight was an anomaly and this fight is all about proving that to the masses.“I would never do that,” Jedrzejczyk responded sharply when asked if she took Namajunas lightly the first time around. “I would not become a UFC champion, I would not defend my title five times if I was not respectful of my opponent.“I took her very, very serious. She was a big challenge last time, but like I said, the weight cut impacted my body. I don’t care if people are going to say it was my excuse, but only me and my team know what happened that night and how I felt in the Octagon.“This belt belongs to me and I put on a great camp to prove this to you guys.”