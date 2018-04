UFC 223 Scorecard

1 – Khabib Nurmagomedov

"The Eagle" has landed. Seemingly destined for UFC gold from the time he stepped into the Octagon for the first time in 2012, Khabib Nurmagomedov got through injuries and postponed bouts to make it to Saturday's main event. That wasn't the easiest task, either, because while most of the attention went to the folks who were going to fill in for the injured Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Saturday's UFC 223 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Brooklyn, it's time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Barclays Center."The Eagle" has landed. Seemingly destined for UFC gold from the time he stepped into the Octagon for the first time in 2012, Khabib Nurmagomedov got through injuries and postponed bouts to make it to Saturday's main event. That wasn't the easiest task, either, because while most of the attention went to the folks who were going to fill in for the injured Tony Ferguson Paul Felder ) and the one who actually made it to fight night ( Al Iaquinta ), it was forgotten that Nurmagomedov had five names pass by his desk in the space of his week. But when it was time to fight, he got it done, winning a shutout decision over Iaquinta to take the UFC lightweight title. Destiny fulfilled, now we'll see what Nurmagomedov does with the belt in a stacked division. He promises to be an active champion, so get ready for some big fights, and hopefully no more drama like we had last week.





2 – Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas is the groundfighter, right? Well, the UFC women’s strawweight champion may have fooled us all these years, because at Barclays Center, she basically won a kickboxing match over one of the best kickboxers in the game in



3 – Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak

As Saturday's Fight of the Night winners, it's only fitting to put Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak together here, and I'm sure the fans in attendance in Brooklyn would agree, as they roared for these featherweights as if it were the main event. And hey, I wouldn't have had a problem with another two rounds, and maybe someday we'll see it. But for now, let's appreciate the still evolving Magomedsharipov, one of the most dynamic fighters in the division, and the gritty Bochniak, a Boston strong battler many expected to get run over last weekend. But "Crash" believed, and he wasn't going anywhere in this one, making him an "overnight" success after more than four years as a pro. Oh yeah, Bochniak is Forrest Griffin 's new favorite fighter, too, so there's another bonus.