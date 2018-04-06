UFC 223 Official Weigh-in Results

Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 223, happening live from Brooklyn, NY Saturday night Order now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Main Event - Lightweight Title Fight
Khabib Nurmagomedov (154.5) vs Al Iaquinta (155.2)
Women's Strawweight Title Co-Main Event
Rose Namajunas (114.2) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (114)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Renato Moicano (145.6) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.4)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.2)
Joe Lauzon (155.4) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (155)
FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.4)
Bec Rawlings (125.8) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (125.8)
Evan Dunham (155.8) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)
Devin Clark (205.2) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203)
