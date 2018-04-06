Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC 223 Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Staff Report April 06, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Get the results of the official weigh-ins for UFC 223, happening live from Brooklyn, NY Saturday night Order now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Main Event - Lightweight Title Fight
Khabib Nurmagomedov (154.5) vs Al Iaquinta (155.2)

Women's Strawweight Title Co-Main Event
Rose Namajunas (114.2) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (114)
Main Card at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Renato Moicano (145.6) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.4)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.2) 
Joe Lauzon (155.4) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (155)

FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.4) 
Bec Rawlings (125.8) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (125.8) 
Evan Dunham (155.8) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155) 
Devin Clark (205.2) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203)

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Conor McGregor unexpectedly arrives, causing a disruption on the loading dock. Dana White checks in with athletes affected by the incident. The UFC celebrates its 25th anniversary at the New York Stock Exchange. Al Iaquinta steps in to take on Khabib.
Conor McGregor unexpectedly arrives, causing a disruption on the loading dock. Dana White checks in with athletes affected by the incident. The UFC celebrates its 25th anniversary at the New York Stock Exchange. Al Iaquinta steps in to take on Khabib.
Apr 6, 2018
After the UFC 223 weigh-in at Barclays Center, Dana White addresses the media about Conor McGregor, UFC 223 and more.
After the UFC 223 weigh-in at Barclays Center, Dana White addresses the media about Conor McGregor, UFC 223 and more.
Apr 6, 2018
Recap the UFC 223 official weigh-in from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Recap the UFC 223 official weigh-in from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Apr 6, 2018
Check out the face-offs from the UFC 223 Weigh-in on Friday in Brooklyn.
Check out the face-offs from the UFC 223 Weigh-in on Friday in Brooklyn.
Apr 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018