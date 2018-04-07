Who were the winners at UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Barclays Center on Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta | Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk | Renato Moicano vs Calvin Kattar | Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Kyle Bochniak | Joe Lauzon vs Chris Gruetzemacher | Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Felice Herrig | Evan Dunham vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier | Bec Rawlings vs Ashlee Evans-Smith | Devin Clark vs Mike Rodriguez
UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
Clark tags Rodriguez here in round 2! #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/ZU9up4hbwk— UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2018
Rodriguez knocks Clark down with a leg kick and lands a couple blows but Clark survives and becomes the aggressor as they exit the exchange. Rodriguez, again, lands a significant strike with a flying knee but Clark rebounds with a takedown. Clark maintains control throughout the second while Rodriguez keeps looking for the knockout blow. Clark works Rodriguez to the mat several times in Round 3 - bringing his total takedowns to five – and earns a victory (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
