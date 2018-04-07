Home
Follow UFC 223 with Live Results

UFC Staff Report April 07, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Barclays Center on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Renato Moicano vs Calvin Kattar
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Kyle Bochniak
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Joe Lauzon vs Chris Gruetzemacher
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Felice Herrig
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Evan Dunham vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Bec Rawlings vs Ashlee Evans-Smith
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Devin Clark vs Mike Rodriguez
Rodriguez knocks Clark down with a leg kick and lands a couple blows but Clark survives and becomes the aggressor as they exit the exchange. Rodriguez, again, lands a significant strike with a flying knee but Clark rebounds with a takedown. Clark maintains control throughout the second while Rodriguez keeps looking for the knockout blow. Clark works Rodriguez to the mat several times in Round 3 - bringing his total takedowns to five – and earns a victory (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

 

Media

Recent
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Apr 7, 2018
UFC commentators Jimmy Smith and Daniel Cormier break down and preview the UFC lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York on Pay Per View.
UFC commentators Jimmy Smith and Daniel Cormier break down and preview the UFC lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York on Pay Per View.
Apr 6, 2018
Watch all the face offs from the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn. Staredowns include Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington and more.
Watch all the face offs from the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn. Staredowns include Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington and more.
Apr 6, 2018
Hear from UFC superstars getting ready to headline the summer schedule of events across the globe, including Heavyweight king Stipe Miocic, light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Hear from UFC superstars getting ready to headline the summer schedule of events across the globe, including Heavyweight king Stipe Miocic, light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Apr 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018