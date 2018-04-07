Home
Namajunas shines in first title defense, wins Jedrzejczyk rematch

By Thomas Gerbasi April 07, 2018
BROOKLYN - Rose Namajunas made it two for two over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event at Barclays Center, but she had to go five rounds to get the win the second time around, pulling off a unanimous decision victory to retain her UFC women’s strawweight title for the first time.

Scores were 49-46 across the board for Namajunas, 9-3, who took the 115-pound crown from Jedrzejczyk via first-round knockout last November. Jedrzejczyk, who successfully defended the belt five times before the defeats to Namajunas, falls to 14-2.

Namajunas was clearly the more relaxed of the two fighters in the opening round, with Jedrzejczyk appearing to be tense in exchanges with the champion. Jedrzejczyk did mark up Namajunas’ legs with a series of kicks, but the most significant blows of the round came from the fists of Namajunas, who was quick and accurate with her attacks.

Jedrzejczyk had more success in the second round, mainly with knees at close range and more kicks to the legs. Namajunas still controlled the boxing game, but the scoring gap between the two strawweights was closing, and Jedrzejczyk may have pulled ahead in round three as she finally started to land some punches on Namajunas which, coupled with her kicks, were starting to get her into a rhythm.

Namajunas continued to be selective but effective with her punches in round four, but outside of a flurry of activity with a minute left, it was Jedrzejczyk staying busier and outworking the champion.

With Jedrzejczyk’s right eye rapidly closing and her nose bloodied at the start of round five, Namajunas stepped on the gas and began throwing with more urgency, trying to close the show on the challenger. Jedrzejczyk surged down the stretch, though, outstriking her foe before a late takedown by Namajunas put a cap on a memorable rematch.

Recent
Olivier Aubin-Mercier picked up the first knockout of his UFC career with a first-round TKO stoppage of veteran Evan Dunham. OAM spoke backstage about his performance at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York.
Apr 7, 2018
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Apr 7, 2018
UFC commentators Jimmy Smith and Daniel Cormier break down and preview the UFC lightweight championship main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York on Pay Per View.
Apr 6, 2018
Watch all the face offs from the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn. Staredowns include Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington, Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington and more.
Apr 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018