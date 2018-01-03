UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou - Official Weigh-in Results

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou, which features the heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou and the light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemier is live on Pay Per View Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10pm/7pm ETPT from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Four prelim bouts will air live and free on FS1 starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Two prelim bouts will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Main Event: UFC heavyweight title bout
Stipe Miocic (246) vs Francis Ngannou (263)
Co-Main Event: UFC light heavyweight title bout
Daniel Cormier (205) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205)
Main Card
Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs Shane Burgos (146)
Gian Villante (206) vs Francimar Barroso (205)
Thomas Almeida (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)
FS1 Prelims
Kyle Bochniak (146) vs Brandon Davis (146)
Sabah Homasi (171) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)
Dustin Ortiz (125.5) vs Alexandre Pantoja (126)
Dan Ige (145.5) vs Julio Arce (146)
UFC FIGHT PASS prelims
Matt Bessette (146) vs Enrique Barzola (145.5)
Islam Makhachev (156) vs Gleison Tibau (155)
