UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou - Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou? Click below to get the results for all the fights from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Miocic vs Ngannou | Cormier vs Oezdemir | Kattar vs Burgos | Villante vs Barroso | Almeida vs Font | Bochniak vs Davis | Homasi vs Razak Alhassan | Ortiz vs Pantoja | Ige vs Arce | Bessette vs Barzola | Makhachev vs Tibau
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC 220 UFC FIGHT PASS prelims
FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here
Enrique Barzola defeated Matt Bessette
Matt Bessette looked good in his Octagon debut against Enrique Barzola, but it was “El Fuerte” who was able to get the unanimous decision win, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28. Barzola was relentless with his wrestling and landed five takedowns for 4:32 of control time on the ground to take out Bessette. Barzola has now won three in a row in the UFC.
OUT OF NOWHERE!@MakhachevMMA opens up #UFC220 with a BANG! pic.twitter.com/gz3bS2lY6a— UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2018
Islam Makhachev defeated Gleison Tibau
Gleison Tibau was barely back from a two-year USADA suspension when rising prospect Islam Makhachev landed a devastating overhand left that dropped Tibau where he stood. Makhachev picked up the knockout at just 57 seconds into the first round to improve to 15-1 with his fourth win in the UFC. Add another killer to the pile at 155 pounds as Makhachev has long been predicted to become a contender by training partners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. Makhachev becomes just the third UFC fighter to finish Tibau by KO in his 27 UFC fights.
THEY SAID IT:
Makhachev : “Gleison is a tough opponent. This is the UFC, with small gloves. One punch and I can lose, but today I won. Gleison Tibau is a legend and I respect him very much. He has a lot of fights in the UFC. He’s beat a lot of tough guys. In the top 15, there are a lot of bum opponents. I think the No.1 bum opponent is Kevin Lee. UFC, give me Kevin Lee.”
Gleison Tibau was barely back from a two-year USADA suspension when rising prospect Islam Makhachev landed a devastating overhand left that dropped Tibau where he stood. Makhachev picked up the knockout at just 57 seconds into the first round to improve to 15-1 with his fourth win in the UFC. Add another killer to the pile at 155 pounds as Makhachev has long been predicted to become a contender by training partners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. Makhachev becomes just the third UFC fighter to finish Tibau by KO in his 27 UFC fights.
THEY SAID IT:
Makhachev : “Gleison is a tough opponent. This is the UFC, with small gloves. One punch and I can lose, but today I won. Gleison Tibau is a legend and I respect him very much. He has a lot of fights in the UFC. He’s beat a lot of tough guys. In the top 15, there are a lot of bum opponents. I think the No.1 bum opponent is Kevin Lee. UFC, give me Kevin Lee.”
Comments