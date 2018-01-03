Home
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou - Live Results

January 20, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou? Click below to get the results for all the fights from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET

 

Main event: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Calvin Kattar vs Shane Burgos
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Gian Villante vs Francimar Barroso
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Thomas Almeida vs Rob Font
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Kyle Bochniak vs Brandon Davis
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Sabah Homasi vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Dustin Ortiz vs Alexandre Pantoja
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Dan Ige vs Julian Arce
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 220 UFC FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: (R-L) Enrique Barzola of Peru and Matt Bessette trade punches in their featherweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Enrique Barzola defeated Matt Bessette
Matt Bessette looked good in his Octagon debut against Enrique Barzola, but it was “El Fuerte” who was able to get the unanimous decision win, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28. Barzola was relentless with his wrestling and landed five takedowns for 4:32 of control time on the ground to take out Bessette. Barzola has now won three in a row in the UFC.

 
Islam Makhachev defeated Gleison Tibau
Gleison Tibau was barely back from a two-year USADA suspension when rising prospect Islam Makhachev landed a devastating overhand left that dropped Tibau where he stood. Makhachev picked up the knockout at just 57 seconds into the first round to improve to 15-1 with his fourth win in the UFC. Add another killer to the pile at 155 pounds as Makhachev has long been predicted to become a contender by training partners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. Makhachev becomes just the third UFC fighter to finish Tibau by KO in his 27 UFC fights.

THEY SAID IT:
Makhachev : “Gleison is a tough opponent. This is the UFC, with small gloves. One punch and I can lose, but today I won. Gleison Tibau is a legend and I respect him very much. He has a lot of fights in the UFC. He’s beat a lot of tough guys. In the top 15, there are a lot of bum opponents. I think the No.1 bum opponent is Kevin Lee. UFC, give me Kevin Lee.”

 

Watch Past Fights

Saturday, January 27
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Charlotte, North Carolina
Media

Recent
Watch the UFC 220 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event, presented by EA Sports UFC 3.
Jan 20, 2018
Daniel Cormier has his kids play as his character in the new EA UFC 3 game. Volkan Oezdemir and Francis Ngannou sweat it out in the workout rooms. Stipe Miocic spends his Thursday evening in an ice bath. Ngannou gets his 'do touched up.
Jan 20, 2018
Watch the highlights of the UFC 220 weigh-ins, starring Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, Volkan Oezdemir and more as they step on the scales one last time before the big event Saturday night.
Jan 19, 2018
The stars of UFC 220 square off one last time before entering the Octagon Saturday in Boston. There's still time to order for any device at: https://www.ufc.tv/video/ufc-220
Jan 19, 2017
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018