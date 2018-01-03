Daniel Cormier on Facebook Live

Joe Rogan the main event of UFC 220 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou as the two knockout artists battle for the heavyweight title. Order UFC 220 now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the heavyweight title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 220 between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp. Volkan Oezdemir hits the gym with high-caliber training partners. Daniel Cormier describes the mental game that drove his return to the Octagon. Francis Ngannou arrives in New York City to kick off fight week.
Jan 15, 2018
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 15, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Comments