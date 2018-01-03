DC proves he deserves belt in dominant display at UFC 220

Oezdemir went after the finish immediately, tagging Cormier with hard lefts as he kept the champion off balance in the middle of the Octagon and against the fence. With a little over three minutes left, Cormier began firing back and pressing the action, and it slowed Oezdemir’s attack a bit. With 90 seconds left, Cormier stung Oezdemir and appeared to have him hurt, but the Switzerland native, whose right eye was now marked up, fired back. It was “DC” in control at the end, as he took his opponent down and nearly sunk in a rear naked choke before the horn sounded.Cormier grounded Oezdemir early in round two, now completely in control, and he went to work, pinning his foe’s arms as he fired off punches to the head. Oezdemir tried to escape, but it was to no avail, as the unanswered barrage of blows prompted referee Kevin MacDonald to stop the fight at the 2:00 mark of the second round.With the win, the 38-year-old Cormier improves to 20-1, 1 NC. The 28-year-old Oezdemir, who loses for the first time in four Octagon bouts, falls to 15-2.