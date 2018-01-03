Home
DC proves he deserves belt in dominant display at UFC 220

By Thomas Gerbasi January 20, 2018
Article
Read on for UFC 220 co-main event results…

 BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: Daniel Cormier celebrates after his TKO victory over Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland in their light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
CORMIER vs OEZDEMIR

After a spectacular 2017 campaign that saw him vault into a title fight in the space of three wins, Volkan Oezdemir saw his winning streak come to an emphatic end in the UFC 220 co-main event at TD Garden on Saturday, as Daniel Cormier successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title, stopping Oezdemir in the second round.

“It feels good to get back in here and get a victory,” said Cormier, who was coming off a no contest against Jon Jones last summer.


Oezdemir went after the finish immediately, tagging Cormier with hard lefts as he kept the champion off balance in the middle of the Octagon and against the fence. With a little over three minutes left, Cormier began firing back and pressing the action, and it slowed Oezdemir’s attack a bit. With 90 seconds left, Cormier stung Oezdemir and appeared to have him hurt, but the Switzerland native, whose right eye was now marked up, fired back. It was “DC” in control at the end, as he took his opponent down and nearly sunk in a rear naked choke before the horn sounded.

Cormier grounded Oezdemir early in round two, now completely in control, and he went to work, pinning his foe’s arms as he fired off punches to the head. Oezdemir tried to escape, but it was to no avail, as the unanswered barrage of blows prompted referee Kevin MacDonald to stop the fight at the 2:00 mark of the second round.

With the win, the 38-year-old Cormier improves to 20-1, 1 NC. The 28-year-old Oezdemir, who loses for the first time in four Octagon bouts, falls to 15-2.

Comments

Gian Villante stops to talk with us about his decision win over Francimar Barroso at UFC 220 in Boston.
Jan 20, 2018
Calvin Kattar speaks from the Octagon following his defeat of Shane Burgos at UFC 220 in front of his hometown Boston fans.
Jan 20, 2018
We catch up with Rob Font backstage following his thrilling TKO victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 220 in Boston.
Watch the UFC 220 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event, presented by EA Sports UFC 3.
Jan 20, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018