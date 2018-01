UFC 219 Scorecard

1 – Cris Cyborg

There is no question that Cris Cyborg has been an elite fighter for over a decade, but despite all her big wins over quality foes like Marloes Coenen, Shayna Baszler Leslie Smith and Tonya Evinger , to the mainstream world, her biggest win came in 2009 over Gina Carano . So for her to defeat Holly Holm in last Saturday's main event, it cements her place as one of the best ever, if not the best. And from a mere aesthetic point of view, her work under coach Jason Parillo was on full display, as she patiently pressured Holm and picked her shots beautifully, showing the evolution on her game and marking her as perhaps even more dangerous than ever. The only question left is, who's next?





2 – Khabib Nurmagomedov

It’s been interesting watching the rise of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC. Yes, a 25-0 record is a talking point anyone can get behind, but what’s more notable is seeing how he’s captured an international fanbase without any of the usual prerequisites for stardom. He’s a swarming ground-and-pound artist who doesn’t produce highlight reel finishes, but like boxing’s Gennady Golovkin and Vasyl Lomachenko, he captivates fans with his dominance, his technique, and his no nonsense way of going about his business. Saturday night was a prime example, as he dismantled the game, but overwhelmed,



3 – Carla Esparza

I told you not to judge Carla Esparza on her 2015 loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk . Winner of three of four since that bout, the UFC's first strawweight champion came up big at UFC 219, upsetting previously unbeaten Cynthia Calvillo . It wasn't a blowout by any means, but it was one of those gritty wins that showed Esparza's experience and championship heart. Calvillo will be back, but for now, the moment belongs to "The Cookie Monster."