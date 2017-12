UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm Fantasy Cheat Sheet

UFC 219 marks Holm's second shot at capturing the 145-pound women's title after she came up just short of winning the inaugural belt back in February. Now Holm will challenge arguably the most dominant women's fighter of all time in Cyborg, who has looked virtually unstoppable since arriving in the UFC.



In today's fantasy preview, we're going to examine these fights and several more to see who has the edge going into Saturday and if there might be an upset brewing on this final card of 2017 at UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm. The UFC will see 2017 come to an end this weekend with a women's featherweight title fight headlining the final show of the year as Cris Cyborg puts her belt up for grabs for the first time against former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm UFC 219 marks Holm's second shot at capturing the 145-pound women's title after she came up just short of winning the inaugural belt back in February. Now Holm will challenge arguably the most dominant women's fighter of all time in Cyborg, who has looked virtually unstoppable since arriving in the UFC.Also on the card, undefeated Russian wrecking machine Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to solidify his spot at the top contender in the lightweight division as he takes on noted knockout artist Edson Barboza , who has looked better than ever during his recent three-fight win streak.Plus, Carlos Condit makes his long awaited return to the Octagon as he faces off with Neil Magny In today's fantasy preview, we're going to examine these fights and several more to see who has the edge going into Saturday and if there might be an upset brewing on this final card of 2017 at UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm.





SPLIT DECISION



These are the fights that are just too close to call, but a few minor differences between favorite and underdog could lead one fighter to victory and the other to defeat.



Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm



For more than 10 years, Cris Cyborg has arguably been the most dominant force in women's mixed martial arts thanks to a string of knockout victories against virtually every opponent she's faced. Cyborg is a force of nature when she's at her best and there hasn't really been a fighter to test her in quite some time, but she'll certainly face a tough challenge this weekend against Holly Holm.



Holm will certainly be the most accomplished fighter Cyborg has faced in years, as the former women's bantamweight champion not only touts wins over some very tough competition in the UFC but she's also a multi-time boxing champion as well. Holm has shown throughout her UFC career that she feasts on fighters who get too aggressive with her, as head kick knockouts of both



The biggest disaster for Holm would be getting locked in the clinch with Cyborg, where she's just getting mauled against the cage. Cyborg will undoubtedly be the bigger, more physically strong athlete, so Holm doesn't want to allow the reigning champion to batter her inside the clinch or potentially take this fight to the ground, where she will have a definite advantage.



On the flipside, Holm's ability to hit and move will be key for her in this fight. If she can use good footwork to make Cyborg miss and then circle away while throwing combinations, possibly ending with that signature head kick, she could give the 145-pound queen a lot of headaches in this fight. Holm is infinitely patient and rarely makes mistakes, so it's going to be up to Cyborg whether to go on the attack and risk getting hit on the way in or stand on the outside just waiting for the opportunity to move forward for the clinch or takedown.



As dangerous as Holm has been with her counter striking, Cyborg has been equally as good at just overwhelming her opponents round after round. For all her knockout finishes, Cyborg has gone past the first round numerous times, including her fight against



This might be a rare occasion where Cyborg goes to a decision, but it's still entirely possible that she punishes Holm round after round until getting a finish late in the third or fourth round. Either way, it's still tough to see Cyborg handing over the title just a few months after she won it.



Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza



In a matchup that could determine the next title challenger in the lightweight division, Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off with Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event. This fight truly is the classic grappler versus striker matchup, with Nurmagomedov pitting his wrestling against Barboza's highlight reel knockout power.



Nurmagomedov has rarely been touched in any of his fights, as he has dominated the competition throughout his UFC career. Nurmagomedov's biggest enemy has been his own body, with injuries knocking him out for long stretches during his tenure with the UFC, but when he's healthy, it's tough to argue against the fact that he's one of the most fearsome lightweights in the world.



Nurmagomedov lands over six takedowns per 15 minutes in the Octagon, which is a ridiculous rate, while also hitting with just under 49 percent accuracy - another mind-boggling statistic. Nurmagomedov will never claim to be the world's best striker, but he has worked tirelessly with his coaches at American Kickboxing Academy to get better on his feet just in case the takedown isn't there. It can't be ignored, however, that Nurmagomedov did get his head snapped back a couple times in his last fight against



Barboza is a lethal striker with knockout power in both hands, both feet, knees and elbows. There's nowhere Nurmagomedov will be safe with Barboza still standing. Barboza has arguably the best kicks in all of MMA, with blistering power and incredible quickness as well. Barboza also showed off his deadly knee strikes in his last fight against



That said, Nurmagomedov knows that getting Barboza to the ground is his fastest path to victory and he's not likely going to look to test himself on the feet in this fight. Look for Nurmagomedov to set the pace early with a takedown and then punish Barboza on the ground round after round until he either bludgeons his way to a decision win or he gets the stoppage due to strikes.



Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov by TKO, Round 3



Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny



Former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit makes his return to the Octagon this weekend with his first fight in over a year. Meanwhile, Neil Magny will look to bounce back from a loss in his last fight while taking on one of the toughest 170-pound fighters of all time.



On paper, there appears to be a clear path to victory for Condit due to his nasty kickboxing skills, knockout power and ability to throw some of the most creative and explosive strikes in the entire division. At his best, Condit is arguably one of the best strikers to ever compete in the welterweight division, with his long reach, nasty combinations and willingness to engage with any opponent on the feet. Condit has stood toe to toe with the best of the best in the division and never backs down from anybody.



Now that might seem like a tough matchup for Magny, who has struggled at times against elite welterweights in the past, but he's no easy mark for anybody and that includes Condit. With his long reach and incredible conditioning, Magny can push the pace on anybody in the division and he'll have no fear of pressing the action to find out if Condit is really ready to be back after more than a year away. Magny isn't the most technical striker in the world, but he's tenacious with his attacks and that can throw anybody off their game. Magny is also tough as nails, which helped him get fighters who have been fast starters like



Still, Condit has been in there with the best of the best throughout his career and when he's on the top of his game, he's an elite welterweight contender. Condit is ferocious with his striking attacks and he might look at a fight like Magny had with



