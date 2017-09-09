Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC 216 official weigh-in results

UFC Staff Report October 06, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
UFC 216 is headlined by Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee as they battle for the interim lightweight title, and also features Demetrious Johnson going for a record 11th successful defense of his flyweight title as he takes on Ray Borg. The event airs live on Pay-Per-View Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10pm ET/7pm PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FX starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Four fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Main Event – Five round title bout
Tony Ferguson (155) vs Kevin Lee (154.5)

Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10pm ET/7pm PT
Demetrious Johnson (125) vs Ray Borg (124)
Fabricio Werdum (247) vs Derrick Lewis (263.5)
Mara Romera Borello (126) vs Kalindra Faria (125)
Beneil Dariush (156) vs Evan Dunham (156)

FX Prelims – 8pm ET/5pm PT
Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs Cody Stamann (136)
Will Brooks (156) vs Nik Lentz*
Lando Vannata (155) vs Bobby Green (155)
Pearl Gonzalez (116) vs Poliana Botelho (115)
Matt Schnell (126) vs Marco Beltran (126)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT
Walt Harris (251) vs Mark Godbeer (244.5)
John Moraga (126) vs Magomed Bibulatov (126)
Thales Leites (185.5) vs Brad Tavares (185.5)
 
*Due to medical issues with Nik Lentz, his bout against Will Brooks at UFC 216 has been cancelled.

The bout between Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran has been moved to the FX prelims, and UFC 216 will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the UFC 216 official weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8pm/5pm live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch the UFC 216 official weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8pm/5pm live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Oct 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down what the fans can get from the recent UFC and 7-Eleven partnership.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down what the fans can get from the recent UFC and 7-Eleven partnership.
Oct 6, 2017
Interim title lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee traded jabs during an interview before their matchup at UFC 216.
Interim title lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee traded jabs during an interview before their matchup at UFC 216.
Oct 6, 2017
Tony Ferguson, Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg and Kevin Lee demonstrate some of their skills at open workouts for UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. UFC 216 takes place Saturday Oct. 7. Pre-order it now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Tony Ferguson, Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg and Kevin Lee demonstrate some of their skills at open workouts for UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. UFC 216 takes place Saturday Oct. 7. Pre-order it now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Oct 5, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017