UFC 216 official weigh-in results

UFC 216 is headlined by Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee as they battle for the interim lightweight title, and also features Demetrious Johnson going for a record 11th successful defense of his flyweight title as he takes on Ray Borg. The event airs live on Pay-Per-View Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10pm ET/7pm PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FX starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Four fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
Main Event – Five round title bout
Tony Ferguson (155) vs Kevin Lee (154.5)
Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10pm ET/7pm PT
Demetrious Johnson (125) vs Ray Borg (124)
Fabricio Werdum (247) vs Derrick Lewis (263.5)
Mara Romera Borello (126) vs Kalindra Faria (125)
Beneil Dariush (156) vs Evan Dunham (156)
FX Prelims – 8pm ET/5pm PT
Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs Cody Stamann (136)
Will Brooks (156) vs Nik Lentz*
Lando Vannata (155) vs Bobby Green (155)
Pearl Gonzalez (116) vs Poliana Botelho (115)
Matt Schnell (126) vs Marco Beltran (126)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT
Walt Harris (251) vs Mark Godbeer (244.5)
John Moraga (126) vs Magomed Bibulatov (126)
Thales Leites (185.5) vs Brad Tavares (185.5)
*Due to medical issues with Nik Lentz, his bout against Will Brooks at UFC 216 has been cancelled.
The bout between Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran has been moved to the FX prelims, and UFC 216 will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.
