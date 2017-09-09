UFC 216: How The Ferguson vs Lee Feud All Got Started

On the surface, a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson may not have been the most obvious next fight for Kevin Lee following his defeat of Michael Chiesa at Fight Night Okalhoma City in June. But for those who watched the post-fight coverage on FS1, Ferguson vs Lee not only seemed more likely, but suddenly became they all wanted to see.
It began innocently enough: Tony Ferguson just happened to be working the analyst desk at FS1 alsongside Karen Bryant, and he asked Lee about hitting Chiesa with a "DDT". Lee didn't take kindly to the question. “I don’t even know what a DDT is. I think that’s a WWE move...Can we put a real journalist on?”
From there, fireworks ensued:Steve Latrell is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @TheUFSteve
It began innocently enough: Tony Ferguson just happened to be working the analyst desk at FS1 alsongside Karen Bryant, and he asked Lee about hitting Chiesa with a "DDT". Lee didn't take kindly to the question. “I don’t even know what a DDT is. I think that’s a WWE move...Can we put a real journalist on?”
From there, fireworks ensued:
It wasn't long after the exchange that viewers were granted their wish of watching the fireworks continue in The Octagon. UFC 216 takes place Ocotober 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Where it all started ...#UFC216 | Oct. 7 | LIVE @TMobileArena pic.twitter.com/0bLV1RBdXZ— UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2017
Comments