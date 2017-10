UFC 216 Scorecard: Winners from historic night

Saturday’s UFC 216 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena.



1 – Demetrious Johnson

When a fighter breaks a tie with Anderson Silva to become the fighter with the most successful title defenses in UFC history, that's an automatic spot on this list. But it's the way Demetrious Johnson defeated Ray Borg that earns him his place at the top. Not content to simply take a 5-0 decision over the gritty challenger, Johnson tried to put on a show from start to finish, and when he did put an end to the bout in the fifth round, it was with a suplex to armbar combo that we will be talking about for a long time…okay, forever.





2 – Tony Ferguson

For years, I wondered when Tony Ferguson was going to become a breakout star. He had all the tools from the time he won



3 – Bobby Green and Lando Vannata

He's been hit or miss over his time in the UFC, but Saturday night, Bobby Green showed up, and when he shows up, bouts like his Fight of the Night with Lando Vannata are usually the result. It was a reminder that Green is one of the most dangerous 155-pounders in the world, and if he can keep the momentum from this bout going, he can put that erratic reputation to rest forever. As for Vannata, the first person in UFC history to win bonuses in his first four Octagon fights, he is a must see every time he takes that walk. Is he happy with a 1-2-1 start to his UFC career, I can guarantee that he isn't, but "Groovy" Lando is only going to get better, and that's bad news for his opponents and good news for us watching.