Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Ferguson claims interim lightweight belt, calls out McGregor

By Thomas Gerbasi October 07, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Read on for UFC 216 co-main event results...
FERGUSON vs LEE

It’s been a long road to the top for former Ultimate Fighter winner Tony Ferguson, but Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, “El Cucuy” finally struck gold, submitting Kevin Lee in the third round of their UFC 216 main event to win the interim UFC lightweight championship.

The win was Ferguson’s 10th in a row, and none was bigger, but as soon as he received his belt, he sent a message to the 155-pound champion, Conor McGregor.

“Defend or vacate,” said the new interim titleholder, who first had some business to take care of with “The Motown Phenom.”

Lee struck first with a left kick to the head and a right punch, but Ferguson was unmoved by the shots. A right hand moments later scored a flash knockdown of “El Cucuy,” but Ferguson returned the favor seconds later. Midway through the round, Lee got a takedown, but Ferguson scrambled and nearly caught his opponent before Lee got loose and settled into the top position. In the final minute, Lee got into the mount and he began unleashing elbows, and while Ferguson survived the round, it was not without a shot after the bell by Lee, who received a stern warning from referee Herb Dean.


Ferguson settled into the fight by round two, and he held the edge in a frame fought solely on the feet, with an elbow to the face being his most telling blow, as it brought blood from the nose of the Michigan native.

Lee got Ferguson to the mat to begin round three, but the Californian got up fairly quickly. Fatigue was setting in for Lee, and Ferguson sensed it as he stalked his opponent. Lee did find the energy for another takedown, but Ferguson nearly sunk in an armbar. Lee got loose, but he then found himself in a triangle choke with a little over a minute left. Seconds later, the fight was over, with Lee tapping out at 4:02 of the third round.

With the win, the 33-year-old Ferguson ups his record to 24-3. The 25-year-old Lee falls to 16-3.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 21
3PM/12PM
ETPT
Gdansk, Poland
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Demetrious Johnson reacts in the Octagon after surpassing Anderson Silva's record for consecutive title defenses.
Demetrious Johnson reacts in the Octagon after surpassing Anderson Silva's record for consecutive title defenses.
Oct 7, 2017
Watch Bobby Green backstage after his epic bout with Landa Vannata at UFC 216.
Watch Bobby Green backstage after his epic bout with Landa Vannata at UFC 216.
Oct 7, 2017
UFC President Dana White and the UFC community honor victims and first responders of last weekend's tragedy.
UFC President Dana White and the UFC community honor victims and first responders of last weekend's tragedy.
Oct 7, 2017
Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit.
Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit.
Oct 7, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017