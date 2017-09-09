Home
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee - Live Results

Results by Matt Parrino & Steve Latrell October 07, 2017
Who were the winners at UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Co-main: Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Fabricio Werdum vs Walt Harris
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Mara Romero Borella vs Kalindra Faria
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View

 

UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee FX prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Tom Duquesnoy vs Cody Stamann
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Lando Vannata vs Bobby Green
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


Pearl Gonzalez vs Poliana Botelho
Fight coming up later tonight on FX


LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: (R-L) Matt Schnell punches Marco Beltran of Mexico in their flyweight bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Matt Schnell def. Marco Beltran
Matt Schnell ended a two-fight losing streak and picked up his first UFC win with a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) against Marco Beltran. Schnell was out-landed by Beltran in total strikes, 45-38 but landed more significant strikes to pick up the win.

UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee FIGHT PASS prelims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) John Moraga punches Magomed Bibulatov of Russia in their flyweight bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) John Moraga def. Magomed Bibulatov
In a surprising ending, veteran flyweight John Morago shocked T-Mobile Arena with a first-round knockout against rising prospect Magomed Bibulatov. Moraga threw a sick combo that ended with a powerful left hook that dropped Bibulatov. Moraga jumped on the youngster and landed a huge right hand and the referee jumped in to end the fight. The loss was the first in the career of Bibulatov and Moraga now has won two in a row after a three-fight skid.

THEY SAID IT:
John Moraga: “I’m still processing this win. The UFC Performance Institute is definitely helping me. I don’t plan on changing up my routine. I feel like I just go into these fights feeling so much better. My body is able to recover from all the grind of the camp while I’m at the Performance Institute. It’s been rough times in my life, so it’s good to get the win.


LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Brad Tavares lands a flying knee against Thales Leites of Brazil in their middleweight bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC) Brad Tavares def. Thales Leites
Brad Tavares dominated this one from start to finish, stuffing seven desperation takedown attempts from Thales Leites and out-striking the Brazilian, 80-50, en route to the runaway unanimous decision win, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26. Tavares turned in perhaps his best performance to date in his UFC career, using his speed and power to just take Leites apart. By the end of the fight Leites was bloodied up bad near his right eye and Tavares just continued to bring the pain. Tavares has now won three in a row.

THEY SAID IT:
Brad Tavares: “Last weekend was so weird and then on Wednesday I was down near the area that (the tragedy) happened to get my girlfriend’s truck. It was a really weird feeling and it feels so good to give the rest of these Vegas residents a little bit of something better to think about and I hope I did that with my fight. I think so many Hawaiians are doing so much better, so people are noticing it more. When we do better, the people around us do better. You see Max’s success, Yancy (Medeiros), Louis (Smolka), Russell (Doane) all of these guys from Hawaii are doing so good and they’re getting better. It opens doors and that’s what it boils down to. Hopefully beating the No. 13 guy puts me at least at No. 13. The top of this division is really clogged up. (Michael) Bisping is fighting GSP and Whittaker is hurt, so I’m just going to enjoy this time right here.”

Comments

Recent
Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit.
Oct 7, 2017
Watch the UFC 216 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Oct 7, 2017
Check out the highlights from the UFC 216 weigh-ins in Las Vegas, NV featuring Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Demetrious Johnson and more. UFC 216 airs Saturday, Oct. 7. Order it now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Oct 6, 2017
The four fighters in the UFC 216 main and co-main events are ready to fight. Watch the final staredowns from Friday's weigh-ins and make sure to order UFC 216 on your cable or satellite provider or digitally at ufc.tv.
Oct 6, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017