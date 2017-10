UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee - Live Results

Brad Tavares dominated this one from start to finish, stuffing seven desperation takedown attempts from Thales Leites and out-striking the Brazilian, 80-50, en route to the runaway unanimous decision win, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26. Tavares turned in perhaps his best performance to date in his UFC career, using his speed and power to just take Leites apart. By the end of the fight Leites was bloodied up bad near his right eye and Tavares just continued to bring the pain. Tavares has now won three in a row.: “Last weekend was so weird and then on Wednesday I was down near the area that (the tragedy) happened to get my girlfriend’s truck. It was a really weird feeling and it feels so good to give the rest of these Vegas residents a little bit of something better to think about and I hope I did that with my fight. I think so many Hawaiians are doing so much better, so people are noticing it more. When we do better, the people around us do better. You see Max’s success, Yancy (Medeiros), Louis (Smolka), Russell (Doane) all of these guys from Hawaii are doing so good and they’re getting better. It opens doors and that’s what it boils down to. Hopefully beating the No. 13 guy puts me at least at No. 13. The top of this division is really clogged up. (Michael) Bisping is fighting GSP and Whittaker is hurt, so I’m just going to enjoy this time right here.”