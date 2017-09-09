UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee - Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Ferguson vs Lee | Johnson vs Borg | Werdum vs Harris | Romero Borella vs Faria | Dariush vs Dunham | Duquesnoy vs Stamann | Vannata vs Green | Gonzalez vs Botelho | Schenll vs Beltran | Moraga vs Bibulatov | Leites vs Tavares
UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee FX prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
Matt Schnell def. Marco Beltran
Matt Schnell ended a two-fight losing streak and picked up his first UFC win with a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) against Marco Beltran. Schnell was out-landed by Beltran in total strikes, 45-38 but landed more significant strikes to pick up the win.
UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee FIGHT PASS prelims
John Moraga def. Magomed Bibulatov
In a surprising ending, veteran flyweight John Morago shocked T-Mobile Arena with a first-round knockout against rising prospect Magomed Bibulatov. Moraga threw a sick combo that ended with a powerful left hook that dropped Bibulatov. Moraga jumped on the youngster and landed a huge right hand and the referee jumped in to end the fight. The loss was the first in the career of Bibulatov and Moraga now has won two in a row after a three-fight skid.
John Moraga: “I’m still processing this win. The UFC Performance Institute is definitely helping me. I don’t plan on changing up my routine. I feel like I just go into these fights feeling so much better. My body is able to recover from all the grind of the camp while I’m at the Performance Institute. It’s been rough times in my life, so it’s good to get the win.
Brad Tavares def. Thales Leites
Brad Tavares dominated this one from start to finish, stuffing seven desperation takedown attempts from Thales Leites and out-striking the Brazilian, 80-50, en route to the runaway unanimous decision win, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26. Tavares turned in perhaps his best performance to date in his UFC career, using his speed and power to just take Leites apart. By the end of the fight Leites was bloodied up bad near his right eye and Tavares just continued to bring the pain. Tavares has now won three in a row.
Brad Tavares: “Last weekend was so weird and then on Wednesday I was down near the area that (the tragedy) happened to get my girlfriend’s truck. It was a really weird feeling and it feels so good to give the rest of these Vegas residents a little bit of something better to think about and I hope I did that with my fight. I think so many Hawaiians are doing so much better, so people are noticing it more. When we do better, the people around us do better. You see Max’s success, Yancy (Medeiros), Louis (Smolka), Russell (Doane) all of these guys from Hawaii are doing so good and they’re getting better. It opens doors and that’s what it boils down to. Hopefully beating the No. 13 guy puts me at least at No. 13. The top of this division is really clogged up. (Michael) Bisping is fighting GSP and Whittaker is hurt, so I’m just going to enjoy this time right here.”
