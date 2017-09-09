Home
Johnson continues case for best ever at UFC 216

By Thomas Gerbasi October 07, 2017
Read on for UFC 216 co-main event results...
JOHNSON vs BORG

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson made history in the co-main event of UFC 216 Saturday night, submitting Ray Borg in the fifth round at T-Mobile Arena to retain his crown for the 11th time, breaking his tie with Anderson Silva for most successful title defenses in UFC history.

It was another master class by Washington’s Johnson, the UFC’s first and only 125-pound champion and holder of the belt since September 2012.

Johnson peppered Borg with several leg kicks to open the fight, with a takedown following with 3:40 remaining. Borg got to his feet quickly and attempted his own takedown, but Johnson got free and scrambled his way into the top position on the mat. There, Johnson kept his eyes open for a submission attempt, and while nothing presented itself, the champion was able to secure the round.

Borg went on the attack to start the second stanza, and was able to close the distance and clinch with Johnson against the fence. With 90 seconds gone, Borg got the takedown. Johnson rose and Borg took his back, but the champion eluded trouble and put the challenger on the mat. After some good groundwork by Johnson, the two rose briefly before another takedown by “Mighty Mouse.”

Johnson put on a groundfighting clinic in the third, as he began to pull away with the fight. Borg was game throughout, but he had few answers for the champion.

Borg got a slam to open the fourth round, letting Johnson know that he wasn’t done yet. Johnson didn’t stay on his back long, though, and a subsequent elbow cut Borg as he moved back into the top position. With three minutes left, the two rose and clinched against the fence, and soon after, Johnson took Borg back to the mat twice, adding to his lead heading into the final frame.


It was more of the same in round five, and then in typical Johnson style, he pulled off something spectacular, as he picked Borg up and threw him down, and in the process grabbed the challenger’s arm. Borg tried to escape, but the armbar was too tight, and the challenger tapped out at 3:15 of the fifth and final round.

With the win, the 31-year-old Johnson improves to 27-2-1. The 24-year-old Borg falls to 11-3.

