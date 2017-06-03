Home
UFC 214 gets 3rd title fight; Woodley-Maia set for Anaheim

By Thomas Gerbasi June 28, 2017
The eagerly-anticipated UFC 214 card in Anaheim now has a third title fight for fans to look forward to, as it was announced Wednesday that UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his crown for the third time against Brazilian submission specialist Demian Maia on July 29.

In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.

Unbeaten for over three years, Missouri’s Woodley claimed the 170-pound title in July of 2016 with a knockout of Robbie Lawler. A year later, following a draw and win in two bouts against Stephen Thompson, “The Chosen One” will attempt to snap the seven-fight winning streak of Sao Paulo’s Maia. A former middleweight title challenger, Maia found new life in the welterweight division, and since his debut in the weight class in 2012, he has gone 10-2 with wins over Carlos Condit, Jorge Masvidal, Matt Brown, Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson.

Dana White joins forces with Matt Serra and Din Thomas for a trip to San Diego. The guys’ wild itinerary includes visiting an animal sanctuary, braving a haunted house & more. But the high point of the trip is talent-scouting at a local MMA show.
Jun 30, 2017
Jon Anik, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard sit down to preview some of the top fights at UFC 213.
Jun 30, 2017
Watch the faceoffs from Los Angeles where the stars of UFC 213 had another staredown ahead of the big fights next week. Watch Amanda Nunes-Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero-Robert Whittaker and more in the video.
Jun 29, 2017
Starting on Tuesday, July 11 UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode. Every Tuesday you can check out up-and-coming talent as well as athletes striving to revive their careers.
Jun 29, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017