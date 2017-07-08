Home
UFC 214: Megan Anderson withdraws from fight with Cyborg, Tonya Evinger steps in

July 10, 2017
By Brandon Wise, CBS Sports
The UFC women's featherweight title will be on the line this July, but with a new challenger looking to get the belt. The Invicta FC 145-pound champ Megan Anderson was forced to withdraw from her challenge of Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 214 on Tuesday night for personal reasons, leaving UFC with a void to fill. In steps Invicta's 135-pound champion Tonya Evinger
 

Tuesday, July 11
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
In a special recap-style UFC Minute, host Lisa Foiles runs down the two main event wins from over the weekend and checks in with Cody Garbrandt from T-Mobile Arena and UFC.com's Matt Parrino.
Jul 9, 2017
Hear from Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis and UFC president Dana White in the UFC 213 post fight press conference highlights after the event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2017
UFC President Dana White talks with Megan Olivi to recap UFC 213.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017