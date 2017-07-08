The UFC women's featherweight title will be on the line this July, but with a new challenger looking to get the belt. The Invicta FC 145-pound champ Megan Anderson was forced to withdraw from her challenge of Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 214 on Tuesday night for personal reasons, leaving UFC with a void to fill. In steps Invicta's 135-pound champion Tonya Evinger.
UFC 214: Megan Anderson withdraws from fight with Cyborg, Tonya Evinger steps in
By Brandon Wise, CBS Sports
