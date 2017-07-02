UFC 213 official weigh-in results

Don't miss out: Click here for UFC 213 PPV ordering information
UFC 213, which is headlined by the five-round women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, and the middleweight interim title bout co-main event between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, airs live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, July 8 at 10pm ET.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.
Main Event – Five round title bout
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)
UFC 213, which is headlined by the five-round women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, and the middleweight interim title bout co-main event between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, airs live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, July 8 at 10pm ET.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.
Main Event – Five round title bout
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)
Co-main Event – Five round interim title bout
Yoel Romero (185) vs Robert Whittaker (184.5)
Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs Curtis Blaydes (257.5)
Fabricio Werdum (239) vs Alistair Overeem (253.5)
Anthony Pettis (156) vs Jim Miller(155)
FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Travis Browne (247.5) vs Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)
Chad Laprise (170) vs Brian Camozzi (170.5)
Thiago Santos (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)
Yoel Romero (185) vs Robert Whittaker (184.5)
Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs Curtis Blaydes (257.5)
Fabricio Werdum (239) vs Alistair Overeem (253.5)
Anthony Pettis (156) vs Jim Miller(155)
FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Travis Browne (247.5) vs Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)
Chad Laprise (170) vs Brian Camozzi (170.5)
Thiago Santos (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)
Jordan Mein (170) vs Belal Muhammad (170)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Rob Font (135) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)
Cody Stamann (145) vs Terrion Ware (145)
Trevin Giles (204) vs James Bochnovic (201)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Rob Font (135) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)
Cody Stamann (145) vs Terrion Ware (145)
Trevin Giles (204) vs James Bochnovic (201)
Comments