Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC 213 official weigh-in results

UFC Staff Report July 07, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Don't miss out: Click here for UFC 213 PPV ordering information

UFC 213, which is headlined by the five-round women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, and the middleweight interim title bout co-main event between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, airs live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, July 8 at 10pm ET.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

Main Event – Five round title bout
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)
Co-main Event – Five round interim title bout
Yoel Romero (185) vs Robert Whittaker (184.5)

Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs Curtis Blaydes (257.5)
Fabricio Werdum (239) vs Alistair Overeem (253.5)
Anthony Pettis (156) vs Jim Miller(155)

FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Travis Browne (247.5) vs Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)
Chad Laprise (170) vs Brian Camozzi (170.5)
Thiago Santos (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)
Jordan Mein (170) vs Belal Muhammad (170) 

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Rob Font (135) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)
Cody Stamann (145) vs Terrion Ware (145)
Trevin Giles (204) vs James Bochnovic (201)

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Joe Rogan previews the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.
Joe Rogan previews the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States. Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. Valentina Shevchenko venturse to the venue for media day.
Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States. Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. Valentina Shevchenko venturse to the venue for media day.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale post-fight press conference live following the event.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch the UFC 213 official weigh-in on Friday, July 7 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Watch the UFC 213 official weigh-in on Friday, July 7 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017