UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker- live results

July 07, 2017
Who were the winners at UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jul 8, 2017.

UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Fabricio Werdum vs Alistair Overeem
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Daniel Omielanczuk vs Curtis Blaydes
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Anthony Pettis vs Jim Miller
Fight coming up later tonight on Pay-Per-View


Rob Font vs Douglas Silva de Andrade
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS

 

UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker FS1 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Travis Browne vs Aleksei Oleinik
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Chad Laprise vs Brian Camozzi
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Thiago Santos vs Gerald Meerschaert
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Jordan Mein vs Belal Muhammad
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: (R-L) Terrion Ware punches Cody Stamann in their featherweight bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware
Cody Stamann earned an impressive victory in his UFC debut after defeating Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)


LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Trevin Giles (top) punches James Bochnovic in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic
Trevin Giles dominated against James Bochnovic for the entirety of the fight before finishing by knockout at 2:54 of the second round. Giles improved to 10-0 after landing five takedowns which he used to land 54 total strikes in just under two rounds of action. Giles used a grueling attack to ground Bochnovic and drop big bombs until he couldn’t hang in any longer.

THEY SAID IT:
Trevin Giles: “ I had been trying to get into the UFC for a while now and it felt amazing to get the win. Every fight I have, I expect the finish so I felt like everything went according to plan tonight. Being able to finish my first fight was important but this was just the first step. I’m going back to the gym to get ready for whoever is next.”

