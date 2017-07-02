Who were the winners at UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jul 8, 2017.
Romero vs Whittaker | Werdum vs Overeem | Omielanczuk vs Blaydes | Pettis vs Miller | Font vs Silva de Andrade | Browne Oleinik | Laprise vs Camozzi | Santos vs Meerschaert | Mein vs Muhammad | Stamann vs Ware | Giles vs Bochnovic
UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker FS1 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker FIGHT PASS prelims
Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware
Cody Stamann earned an impressive victory in his UFC debut after defeating Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic
Trevin Giles dominated against James Bochnovic for the entirety of the fight before finishing by knockout at 2:54 of the second round. Giles improved to 10-0 after landing five takedowns which he used to land 54 total strikes in just under two rounds of action. Giles used a grueling attack to ground Bochnovic and drop big bombs until he couldn’t hang in any longer.
Trevin Giles: “ I had been trying to get into the UFC for a while now and it felt amazing to get the win. Every fight I have, I expect the finish so I felt like everything went according to plan tonight. Being able to finish my first fight was important but this was just the first step. I’m going back to the gym to get ready for whoever is next.”
