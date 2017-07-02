Veterans Oleinik, Santos Cruise In UFC 213 Prelims

OLEINIK vs BROWNE
Russian submission artist Aleksei Oleinik continued to impress in UFC 213 prelim action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, as the No. 14-ranked “Boa Constrictor” forced No. 9-ranked Travis Browne to tap out in the second round of their heavyweight bout.
There was no shortage of action in the first round, with Browne (19-6-1) getting out to an early lead as he peppered Oleinik (52-10-1) with kicks from long range and then decked him with a left punch in the second minute. But Oleinik was far from done, and just past the midway point of the frame, he evened the score with a right hand that put the big man on the deck. Browne rose, but he was in trouble once again in the closing minute as Oleinik took him down and looked for submissions.
Browne got a takedown in the second minute of round two, but Oleinik stayed busy from the bottom and fought his way back to the feet. Once standing, Oleinik dragged Browne to the mat and took his opponent’s back. The Russian got Browne back in trouble immediately, and as he sunk in a choke, “Hapa” tapped out at 3:44 of the second frame. The loss was Browne’s fourth in a row.
LAPRISE vs CAMOZZI
Former TUF Nations winner Chad Laprise made a successful UFC debut at welterweight, halting Brian Camozzi in the third round.
Laprise got off to a fast start, using the Octagon real estate to implement a slick stick and move strategy. As the round progressed, Camozzi eventually began to find his rhythm, prompting Laprise to end the frame with a takedown to keep his foe guessing.
Camozzi continued to pressure Laprise in round two, and that pressure was paying off as he began landing more while closing the scoring gap. But in the third, Laprise closed the show, with a right to the body spelling the beginning of the end for Camozzi, who subsequently took a barrage of strikes from the Canadian before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight at 1:27 of the third frame.
With the win, Laprise moves to 13-2; Camozzi falls to 7-4.
SANTOS vs MEERSCHAERT
Brazilian bomber Thiago Santos handed Gerald Meerschaert his first UFC loss in their middleweight bout, leaving no doubts with his emphatic second-round TKO victory.
After a solid start by Meerschaert, it only took two minutes for Santos to begin finding openings for his bombs, and he looked to be on the verge of a stoppage win when Meerschaert cleared his head and got back to his feet. An inadvertent eye poke gave the Milwaukee product more time to recover, but the bloodied Santos kept the pressure on when the fight resumed. As the round came to an end though, Meerschaert was still there and he appeared to be the fresher fighter.
Meerschaert kept looking for a takedown as round two began, but when they came up short, Santos made him pay, and after a barrage of unanswered shots, referee Marc Goddard halted the bout at 2:04 of the second frame.
Rio’s Santos moves to 15-5 with the win; Meerschaert falls to 26-9.
MUHAMMAD vs MEIN
Welterweight up and comer Belal Muhammad put together a disciplined effort in pounding out a three-round unanimous decision victory over Canadian vet Jordan Mein.
Mein (29-12) fed Muhammad (12-2) a steady diet of leg kicks through the first five minutes, but the Chicagoan kept marching forward, and when he was able to tie Mein up against the fence, he was able to open a cut over his opponent’s left eye and land several hard shots.
Muhammad’s pressure continued to be a significant factor in round two, as Mein began slowing down. This led to a late takedown that put a cap on a dominant frame for “Remember the Name,” and he kept the heat on in the final stanza, with his ground game being the key as he won the fight by scores of 29-28 twice and 30-27.
STAMANN vs WARE
Featherweight newcomers Cody Stamann and Terrion Ware put on an entertaining three-rounder, with Stamann scoring a unanimous decision win.
Ware showed off some solid striking in the opening round, but two takedowns and late ground control by Stamann likely earned the Michigan product the frame on the scorecards.
The action heated up in round two, but it was a similar story to that of the first stanza, as Ware’s striking flurries were met by takedowns as soon as Ware began pulling ahead.
Yet in the third, Stamann finished strong, showing off his standup and ground games to leave no doubt on the scorecards, where he won by scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28.
GILES vs BOCHNOVIC
In the light heavyweight opener, Trevin Giles won a clash of Octagon newcomers, impressively halting James Bochnovic in round two.
Giles got the fight to the mat in the second minute of the opening frame and he dominated from there, using a consistent ground-and-pound attack to keep Bochnovic from getting any offense going.
There was no let-up from the Texan in round two, and after getting to the mat once more, Giles opened up with his hands and forced referee Mark Smith to stop the bout at the 2:54 mark.
With the win, Giles moves to 10-0; Bochnovic falls to 8-2.
