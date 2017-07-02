UFC 213: Fight by Fight Preview

Round four. It’s the question everybody has about the first meeting between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko in March 2016. If there was a fourth round, would Shevchenko continue to surge ahead and finish Nunes, or would “The Lioness” get her second wind and build off her early lead? We’ll never know, but with both fighters getting better since that first meeting while building a nice rivalry, the one guarantee is that this championship rematch will determine once and for all who the better bantamweight is.With or without the interim middleweight championship on the line, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker is a great fight. Yet despite the championship distance, the odds of this one going five are slim. That may be bad news for Romero, as he usually takes a little while to get warmed up, and that could allow Whittaker to blitz him early. But if “The Reaper” does take that course of action, Romero may very well start unleashing his explosive power quicker than expected, and then we’ll see some post-Fourth of July fireworks in Las Vegas.