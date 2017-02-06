Home
UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Reasons to Watch

By Matt Parrino February 07, 2017
The UFC’s second trip into New York City on Pay Per View is packed with must-see action. 

The first-ever UFC women’s featherweight champion will be crowned; the greatest of all time, Anderson Silva, looks to begin his journey back to the title. And Silva’s successor, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is in action.

These are just a few of the reasons to watch UFC 208 Saturday night live and only on Pay-Per-View.

1 – Holm has history right in front of her

Holly Holm can become the fourth UFC fighter to win a championship in two divisions when she takes on Germaine de Randamie.

Known for her legendary knockout against icon Ronda Rousey to win the bantamweight title, Holm hopes to join Randy Couture, BJ Penn and Conor McGregor as fighters who have captured multiple titles.

2 – de Randamie fights to make European history

Michael Bisping became the third European to hoist championship gold when he upset Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, joining fellow champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Conor McGregor. Germaine de Randamie, the pride of the Netherlands, can become the fourth European champion in UFC history with a win over Holm.

3 – Strikers delight in the main event

Holm won world titles in three different weight divisions as a professional boxer before taking the UFC by storm. De Randamie has collected 14 titles during her 46-0 run as a professional Muay Thai fighter.

Both women have done their damage on the feet during their time inside the Octagon, landing virtually all their significant strikes standing.
4 – The Legend makes first NYC appearance

Anderson Silva is talking about another run at the UFC middleweight title and the quest begins in New York City. Perhaps the most decorated and respected mixed martial artist in history, Silva faces Derek Brunson in a significant test as to where the legend stacks up against the current regime of standouts at 185 pounds.

5 – A finish is coming

Silva has the most finishes (14) in UFC history and is known for his devastating and elusive striking style.


Brunson is like a fullback running full speed at the line of scrimmage at the beginning of a fight. The North Carolina native has the most first-round finishes (5) in the history of the middleweight division.

6 – The Gator is hungry

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has been on a rampage for UFC gold ever since he entered the UFC ranks back in 2013. He’s amassed an almost unblemished record of 9-1, with a split decision setback vs. Yoel Romero as his only loss.

Jacare takes on Tim Boetsch and hopes that he will draw closer to the elusive title shot he’s been craving for years.

7 – Former title contender hoping to get back on track

Glover Teixeira has been circling another title shot in the 205-pound division ever since his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 172. He’s one of the best in the world and as the No. 3-ranked light heavyweight, he continues to remain a contender in the division.

The Brazilian faces hard-hitting Jared Cannonier in a must-see big man collision on the main card.

8 – Fight of the Night leading contender

Between the two of them, Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller have 13 performance bonuses combined. Both men have heavy hands and it’s near impossible for either to be a part of a boring fight.

Miller has won three in a row and looking to break back into the rankings, while Poirier looks to get back on track after a loss to Michael Johnson.

9 – New York’s own gets prime placement

A star of "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight," Randy Brown is back in action against Belal Muhammad in a big main event spot on FS1.

"Rudeboy" is gaining momentum inside the Octagon, stringing together a pair of wins (both finishes) in his last few appearances.

“Rudeboy” is gaining momentum inside the Octagon, stringing together a pair of wins (both finishes) in his last few appearances.

10 – Don’t sleep on this card

The city that never sleeps hosts an action-packed night of fight when UFC 208 goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.
Watch Randy Brown's first UFC knockout when he defeated Brian Camozzi at Fight Night Albany.
In the second episode of Inside The Octagon for UFC 208, John Gooden and Dan Hardy analyze the middleweight co-main event between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson.
Watch the epic rematch between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen as the two faced off at UFC 148. Silva returns to the Octagon to take on Derek Brunson at UFC 208.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
