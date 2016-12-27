UFC 207, which is headlined by the five round women’s bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, and the bantamweight championship clash between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt, airs live on Pay-Per-View from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, December 30 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. One fight will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Main Event – Five round title fight
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Ronda Rousey (135)
Co Main Event – Five round title fight
Dominick Cruz (135) vs Cody Garbrandt (135)
Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
TJ Dillashaw (136) vs John Lineker (135.25)
Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs Tarec Saffiedine (171)
Louis Smolka (125.5) vs Ray Borg (129.5)
FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs Neil Magny (171)
Mike Pyle (170) vs Alex Garcia (170.5)
Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs Marvin Vettori (186)
Brandon Thatch (170) vs Niko Price (170)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs Tim Means (170)
UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey weigh-in results
