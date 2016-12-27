Home
UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey weigh-in results

December 29, 2016
UFC 207, which is headlined by the five round women’s bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, and the bantamweight championship clash between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt, airs live on Pay-Per-View from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, December 30 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. One fight will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Main Event – Five round title fight
Amanda Nunes (135) vs Ronda Rousey (135)

Co Main Event – Five round title fight
Dominick Cruz (135) vs Cody Garbrandt (135)

Pay-Per-View Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
TJ Dillashaw (136) vs John Lineker (135.25)
Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs Tarec Saffiedine (171)
Louis Smolka (125.5) vs Ray Borg (129.5)

FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs Neil Magny (171)
Mike Pyle (170) vs Alex Garcia (170.5)
Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs Marvin Vettori (186)
Brandon Thatch (170) vs Niko Price (170)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs Tim Means (170)

Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gives the belt to a close friend after his victory.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Dominick Cruz backstage after his loss to Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Dec 8, 2016