Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC & Bethesda Softworks announce new interactive partnership in Australia & New Zealand

UFC Staff Report August 01, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
SYDNEY – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Bethesda Softworks, a ZeniMax Media company, today announced a partnership in the non-sports gaming space in Australia and New Zealand. With this collaboration, UFC and Bethesda will work on various initiatives throughout the Oceanic region while aligning to celebrate the launch of Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person, set for release on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

In conjunction with this partnership, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, a lifelong gamer, has been selected as a new brand ambassador for Bethesda in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re very excited to be working with UFC, and we’ve always been a huge fan of Rob, so when we found out that was mutual, an ambassadorship seemed to be the perfect fit,” ZeniMax Australia Managing Director, Simon Alty, said. “Rob’s at an incredibly exciting time of his career and Bethesda is also in the process of announcing and releasing game-changing titles, so we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”


“It’s an honour to partner with Bethesda Softworks, as I’ve always been a fan of their games such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls,” said Whittaker. “UFC is both a physical and mental battle and I’ve always turned to gaming as a way to unwind after a fight and stay focused during my recovery. I look forward to collaborating with Bethesda as they reveal more details about their upcoming releases and sharing this excitement with my followers and their community.”

Whittaker has already begun streaming via his profile on live streaming video platform Twitch, and he will also be involved in various activities Bethesda are hosting around Australia.

For more information about Fallout 76, please visit https://fallout.bethesda.net/

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Los Angeles, California
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the face-offs from the UFC 227 Media Day, featuring TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Watch the face-offs from the UFC 227 Media Day, featuring TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Aug 2, 2018
Take a look at the UFC 227 open workouts captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Take a look at the UFC 227 open workouts captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Aug 1, 2018
TJ Dillashaw trains alongside Cub Swanson. Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson offers advice to Garbrandt.
TJ Dillashaw trains alongside Cub Swanson. Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson offers advice to Garbrandt.
Aug 1, 2018
Check out the recap from the UFC 227 open workouts
Check out the recap from the UFC 227 open workouts
Aug 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018