Tyson Pedro: Media Day Q&A

Along with his brother-in-law and podcasting partner Tai Tuivasa , light heavyweight Tyson Pedro is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC. A key face in the so-called Australian Takeover, he represents his country alongside the likes of middleweight champ Robert Whittaker Mark Hunt and many, many others currently making waves throughout the promotion. We caught up with him at the media day for Fight Night Singapore where he'll face perhaps his biggest test to date when he meets Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event.TP: Yeah, me and my dad have a weird relationship where pride comes through ass-whoopings [laughs]. I know when Dad is happy with me, he says it in his own way. There’s only been a few moments where he says he’s proud of me, but you know, you get that feeling, that father-son bond. But that’s all I’m doing with fighting, just trying to make my family proud. They’re the people that will always be with me no matter what, and they’re the people that I really fight for.TP: Exactly. We’re heading in the same direction, but we’re on different paths, that’s the way I say it. We’re very different people, but we’re from the same area, we grew up similarly, but we just have very different paths. Like I’ve always said, I hope for nothing but the best for Tai. I hope that he gets to the top and becomes world champ. And the same for me. But it is really cool having someone next to you who can understand everything that you’re going through, the mental battles and the whole thing, so it’s cool to see him along on the ride as well. I’m so happy for him.