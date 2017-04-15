Two bouts added to TUF Finale card

As The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption premieres tonight on FS1, the season finale card at T-Mobile Arena on July 7 is beginning to take shape with the addition of two compelling matchups.
In the middleweight division, former TUF Nations winner Elias Theodorou will attempt to extend his winning streak to three at the expense of Hawaiian veteran Brad Tavares.
Plus, former world title challenger Gray Maynard will continue his featherweight journey against rising star Teruto Ishihara.
In the middleweight division, former TUF Nations winner Elias Theodorou will attempt to extend his winning streak to three at the expense of Hawaiian veteran Brad Tavares.
Plus, former world title challenger Gray Maynard will continue his featherweight journey against rising star Teruto Ishihara.
Comments