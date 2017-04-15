Home
Two bouts added to TUF Finale card

By Thomas Gerbasi April 19, 2017
As The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption premieres tonight on FS1, the season finale card at T-Mobile Arena on July 7 is beginning to take shape with the addition of two compelling matchups.

In the middleweight division, former TUF Nations winner Elias Theodorou will attempt to extend his winning streak to three at the expense of Hawaiian veteran Brad Tavares.

Plus, former world title challenger Gray Maynard will continue his featherweight journey against rising star Teruto Ishihara.

Al Iaquinta has used hard work and dedication to get where he is in the UFC. Iaquinta searches for his fifth consecutive victory when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville.
Al Iaquinta has used hard work and dedication to get where he is in the UFC. Iaquinta searches for his fifth consecutive victory when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville.
Apr 19, 2017
It has been years in the making, but finally, the 25th season anniversary of the Ultimate Fighter is here. UFC Minute gets you ready for the debut of "The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption" and offers a taste of what's to come this year.
It has been years in the making, but finally, the 25th season anniversary of the Ultimate Fighter is here. UFC Minute gets you ready for the debut of "The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption" and offers a taste of what's to come this year.
Apr 19, 2017
The Ultimate Fighter Redemption cast took a few takes to get their callouts correct. Check out the bloopers.
The Ultimate Fighter Redemption cast took a few takes to get their callouts correct. Check out the bloopers.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live some of the best moments from Fight Night Kansas City in this edition of Fight Motion.
Re-live some of the best moments from Fight Night Kansas City in this edition of Fight Motion.
Apr 18, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016