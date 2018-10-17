Home
Two bouts added to Milwaukee event

By Thomas Gerbasi October 17, 2018
The big boys of the Octagon will be in action in Milwaukee on December 15, with two bouts in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions made official today.

In a heavyweight matchup, highly-touted Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series graduate Juan Adams will put his unbeaten record on the line in his UFC debut against Chris de la Rocha, who is coming off a stirring second-round finish of Rashad Coulter in June.

Plus, in a clash of light heavyweight prospects, Adam Milstead returns to take on Mike Rodriguez.

In the UFC Milwaukee main event, which airs live on FOX, Kevin Lee battles Al Iaquinta in a long-awaited rematch at 155 pounds.

