Twitter erupts with Bisping love following retirement news

Compiled by Steve Latrell May 29, 2018
Late on Monday, May 29, upon the arrival of the latest episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast, UFC legend Michael Bisping announced the end of his long and storied career. The former middleweight champion and winner of the third season of The Ultimate Fighter has been a fixture in the UFC for over a decade, compiling a long list of records, including the most fights (29) and the most victories (20).

"I've won the belt, I've had tons of wins, I've done everything I set out to achieve...you've got to know when to walk away. I'm almost 40 years old and the time is now."

The reaction on Twitter was both swift and extensive. And for a fighter who has been known to ruffle a few feathers throughout his career, the expressions were overwhelmingly those of love and respect. Below are just a few.

PHOTOS: Ranked 3 weight straw Claudia Gadelha, number 1 flyweight Joseph Benavides and from Tuesday's Night Contender Series Dan Ige train at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for their fights at UFC 225.
May 29, 2018
Daniel Cormier and Jimmy Smith preview the hotly anticipated main event between bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes going down this Friday at Fight Night Utica, airing live and free on FS1.
May 30, 2018
Watch the highlights from today's UFC 225 Media Day.
May 29, 2018
Octagon legend Michael Bisping announced his retirement from MMA on Monday's episode of his podcast 'Believe You Me'. Host Lisa Foiles breaks it all down.
May 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018